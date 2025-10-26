Cryptocurrency Transaction Flow Hits $50bn In One Year – SEC DG

Nigeria recorded over $50 billion worth of cryptocurrency transactions between July 2023 and June 2024, the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, has revealed.

According to him, the massive transaction flow underscores the sophistication and risk appetite of Nigerian investors, a segment the traditional financial market has yet to fully capture.

Presenting a lead paper titled “Evaluating the Nigerian Capital Market Masterplan 2015–2025” at the annual conference of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, Agama expressed concern over the alarmingly low participation of Nigerians in the traditional capital market.

He disclosed that fewer than four percent of the country’s adult population are active investors, describing the situation as a major impediment to economic growth and capital formation.

While fewer than three million Nigerians currently invest in the capital market, Agama noted that over 60 million Nigerians engage daily in gambling activities, spending an estimated $5.5 million every day.

“This reveals a paradox, an appetite for risk clearly exists, but not the trust or access to channel that energy into productive investment,” he said.

The SEC DG also lamented that Nigeria’s market capitalization-to-GDP ratio stands at about 30 percent, far below South Africa’s 320 percent, Malaysia’s 123 percent, and India’s 92 percent. He said the disparity underscores the urgent need to deepen financial inclusion and rebuild investor confidence.

Recalling the vision of the Capital Market Master Plan (CMMP) 2015–2025, Agama said the initiative was designed to reposition Nigeria’s capital market as a driver of economic transformation by mobilizing long-term finance for infrastructure and enterprise development.

“Today, as we stand at the sunset of that ten-year plan, our task is not ceremonial; it is reflective and diagnostic. We must ask: what did we achieve, where did we fall short, and what lessons must anchor our next decade of reforms?” he stated.

Agama disclosed that less than half of the 108 initiatives outlined in the CMMP were fully achieved, blaming the shortfall on weak alignment with national development plans, inadequate tracking mechanisms, and limited stakeholder ownership.

Despite notable progress in areas such as Green Bonds, Sukuk, fintech integration, and non-interest finance, he noted that market liquidity remains heavily concentrated in a few large-cap stocks, including Airtel Africa, Dangote Cement, and MTN Nigeria.

Outlining six key challenges for the next phase of reforms, Agama listed low retail participation, market concentration, falling foreign inflows, underutilized pension assets, untapped diaspora capital, and a widening infrastructure financing gap.

He pointed out that Nigeria’s $150 billion annual infrastructure deficit far exceeds the capital market’s contribution, with only ₦1.5 trillion approved in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) bonds, a reflection, he said, of “misalignment between financial innovation and national priorities.”

Calling for a “reimagined SEC” that serves as both regulator and enabler of private-sector-led growth, Agama said the next decade of reforms must focus on trust-building, transparency, and inclusion.

“Vision without execution is inertia, and reform without measurement is aspiration without accountability,” he declared.