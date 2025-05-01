Cryptocurrency: Nigeria’s Market Size At Risk As Inflow Grosses $59bn

Share

With over $59 billion inflows in crypto currency between July 2023 and June 2024, ranking Nigeria a top lead in crypto space in Africa, the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) in an advisory report on crypto raised concerns about Nigeria’s market size, which puts it at the risk of abuse by criminals.

This was as it listed agriculture and real estate as the next most common types of Ponzi schemes, stating that ,most Ponzi schemes in Nigeria draw their characteristics from these key categories.

NFIU’s red flag on crypto is coming weeks after the crashing of the CBEX, a digital asset trading platform, emerged with promises of 100 per cent return on investment within a month.

In the latest advisory report shared on Wednesday with select media, NFIU alerted the public to the danger of Ponzi schemes and other unregulated crowdfunding schemes subscribed to by the public.

“This advisory builds on a prior advisory issued by the NFIU about the dangers of Ponzi schemes and other unregulated crowdfunding schemes.

The previous advisory highlighted the risks associated with fraudulent investment programmes, warning Nigerians of the potential financial losses from schemes promising unrealistically high returns without regulatory oversight.

“In response to the surge in investment schemes between 2022 and 2025, this latest advisory aims to bring renewed attention to new patterns of ponzi schemes within Nigeria.”

Share