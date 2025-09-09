Crypto: Tinubu Urges SEC, CBN To Keep Tabs On Rise In Digital Currencies

…CBN Projects $1bn monthly remittances

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has tasked key financial regulators, the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), to track the growing use of stablecoins and digital currencies in Nigeria, warning that the shift away from traditional banking channels poses challenges that must be managed proactively.

He gave this charge on Tuesday at the 18th Annual Banking and Finance Conference of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in Abuja.

Represented by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, he noted that the global financial system is undergoing rapid transformation.

“There is a digital revolution. So many people now are not using the banking system to make payments. They’ve turned to stablecoin.

They’ve turned to digital currency,” the President said. “To this end, I have directed capital market authorities and banking authorities to get hold of this narrative and track it whilst it is still evolving.”

The President stated that Nigeria’s economy needs to transition from resilience to reinvention, stressing that digital tools, artificial intelligence, and open banking are critical to driving industrialisation, efficiency, and job creation.

“Yes, our GDP is growing, but the percentage of industrial contribution from manufacturing is not where it should be to create the jobs we need. The innovation is there for the adoption of digital, AI, and open banking to enhance efficiency,” Tinubu noted.

On the fiscal front, he pointed to the recently enacted tax reform laws, which are expected to usher in a fairer, more transparent, and efficient tax regime. He explained that reforms in technology deployment, including improved visibility of government accounts through linkage with the Central Bank since August 1, would boost revenue mobilisation.

“That linkage with the Central Bank, the revenue optimization team, now gives us full visibility on government finances, and that will yield dividends. It will lead to increased government revenues,” the President said.

Tinubu also emphasized the need for financial inclusion to translate into job creation for young Nigerians. “Households need reliable access to affordable financial services and reputable loans.

“Inclusion really means jobs, quality jobs, attractive jobs, particularly for our young men and women,” he said.

The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to stabilizing the macroeconomic environment, creating jobs, reducing poverty, and mobilizing private sector investment.

“Those that innovate, that reform, that collaborate, will thrive. This is the path that Nigeria is firmly committed to,” he stated.

Central Bank Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, speaking earlier at the event, disclosed that Nigeria is on course to achieve $1 billion per month in diaspora remittances by 2025.

“By next year, our projection will be a billion dollars a month of diaspora remittances. We at the Central Bank, as far as we are concerned, we have done all the things to enable that to happen,” Cardoso said.

He explained that the CBN had worked closely with commercial banks such as Access Bank and Zenith Bank on international outreaches, which have improved diaspora confidence and boosted inflows.

“When we started that journey, we were at $250 million a month. We said we would double that to $500 million. Now we are at $600 million,” Cardoso noted.

In his welcome address, the President and Chairman of Council of CIBN, Prof. Pius Deji Olanrewaju, highlighted the sector’s achievements in the past year, citing banks’ successful capital raising, expansion of domestic credit, and growth in agent banking.

“Since 2024, 16 listed banks have raised more than ₦2.5 trillion in fresh capital to strengthen their balance sheets. Net domestic credit to the private sector has risen to over ₦82 trillion this year, supporting businesses and job creation,” he said.

Prof. Olanrewaju also pointed to progress in non-oil exports, with Nigeria’s basket expanding to 236 products in the first half of 2025, up from 202 in the same period last year, generating $3.23 billion in revenue — a 19.6 per cent year-on-year increase.

On reforms, he noted that Tinubu’s June 26 signing of four tax reform bills into law has consolidated over 100 tax-collecting agencies into a single Nigeria Revenue Service, effective January 2026.

“These new laws portend a new lease of life, with a lot of opportunities inherent in it for all and sundry,” he said.

The conference, which drew participants from the banking, finance, and technology sectors, focused on how Nigeria can leverage digital innovation, policy reforms, and private sector investment to achieve inclusive growth and economic transformation.