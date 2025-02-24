Crypto Fraud: How FG Can Curb Foreigners’ Involvement In Crime –Lawyers

Share

Some Lagos lawyers have attributed the recent rise in crime by foreigners to weak laws, poor investigations by security agencies, and other systemic failures in the country.

The lawyers expressed their views in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos. They spoke following a sting operation in Lagos by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC) in December 2024.

The landmark raid, led by Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Ola Olukoyede, resulted in the arrest of 792 suspects, including 197 foreigners, over alleged crypto fraud and romance scams.

The foreigners accused of cryptocurrency investment fraud included 148 Chinese, 40 Filipinos, two Kazakhs, one Pakistani, and one Indonesian. Following their arrests, they were being arraigned in batches before various High Courts in Lagos.

Dr Yemi Omodele, a lawyer, said the rise in crime stemmed from weak laws, poor investi – gations, unemployment, corruption, and delays in justice delivery.

According to him, many youths are unemployed and turn to quick money schemes, such as cybercrime, commonly known as “yahoo, yahoo.” He also cited corruption as a significant factor in the rising crime rate in Nigeria.

The lawyer emphasised the need for collective efforts to rid the country of criminals and prevent it from becoming “a crime depot.”

He said: “Foreigners read and hear about crime trends and realise they can navigate the system due to its weaknesses, encouraging them to engage in illegal activities.

“Our criminal justice system needs reform, with harsher penalties for offenders. “Law enforcement must ensure transparency in investigations, and judges should deliver timely judgments.”

Mrs Jumoke Ajayi, another lawyer, attributed rising crime among foreigners to poor immigration controls and lax entry requirements.

She argued that Nigeria’s immigration process is less rigorous than in many other countries, making it an easy destination for foreigners.

She said: “Foreigners see Nigeria as having inadequate security compared to other countries. This perception emboldens them to engage in criminal activities.



