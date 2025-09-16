CRV: INEC Decries Low Turnout In Enugu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday decried the low turnout of fresh registrations in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) in Enugu State.

The Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, INEC Enugu, Chief Rex Achumie, stated that only 1,801 had registered in the past 15 days of the in-person CVR exercise in the area.

According to Achumie, the 15-day CVR registration period covered from August 25 to September 12 in INEC’s CVR centres in the state.

The HOD, who noted that the 1,801 comprised 896 males and 905 females, said that the fresh registration remained abysmally low, as the average state record is about 25,000 fresh registrations in the same period.

Achumie noted that the CVR and its fresh registration remained important in the electoral process, adding that it should be given the seriousness and attention it deserves because obtaining the card is imperative to voting during elections.

READ ALSO

“The CVR has been ongoing smoothly. We do not have any record of connectivity challenges, lack of manpower, or lack of machines to do the job.

“The challenge we have is the low turnout of residents for the exercise, and it is appalling to see people trickling to the CVR centres at wide intervals each day.

“The rate of turnout is low and discouraging, notwithstanding INEC’s engagements with electoral stakeholders before the exercise commenced.

“The electoral and political stakeholders need to help in the sensitisation of people who turned 18 years and people who were not registered before now.

“CVR registration is not just a political party affair, but every Nigerian within the voting age should be concerned, even if one does not belong to any political party.”