Crush Ireland, Former Falcons Coach, Izilein , Tells Team

…Tips Squad To Go Far In World Cup

…Accuses Nff Of Punishing Him Over Unpaid Salary 19 Years After

Former Super head coach Godwin Izilein has commended Nigeria’s representatives at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia. Speaking immediately after Super Falcons beat Australia 3-2 in the second game of their group, Izilein tasked the Randy Waldrum girls to come out hard against Ireland in their last group game, stressing an overwhelming victory against their next opponents will make them top the group and put them in the right frame of mind for the next stage. According to him: “I must commend the efforts of the Super Falcons against the hard-fighting Australian ladies.

They did excellently well and should be commended. But they should understand that it is not yet Uhuru, there is still more battle to fight. I want to charge the entire crew to be more tactical in their approach to matches. As they have survived Australia, I am confident they will beat their next opponents in the last group game.

They must show their superiority over Ireland; a win in their next encounter will give them an edge and also make them to be more battle-ready for the next stage of the competition. “Super Falcons worked very hard to qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Federal Government did very well too in the sense of logistics, so it is up to them to reciprocate by rewarding the country with the trophy.

Super Falcons can be the surprise team of the tournament, the girls are good enough to be World Cup Champions. They should do all they can to maintain top spot in the group. “Again it is my wish for Super Falcons to win the FIFA Women’s World Cup because we have got all it takes to win the prestigious trophy.

One thing they should know is that no country came to the World Cup for the jam- boree, the countries present there are all known football nations, so Super Falcons must be ready to face tough countries in this competition. Countries in the World Cup are also scared of Nigeria based on the quality of International players Nigeria has produced.

They need to be more purposeful in subsequent matches.” Izilien took a swipe at the Nigeria Football Federation for not providing a level playing ground for local coaches to thrive compared to foreign tacticians. He said the good run of the Super Falcons in the competition could be attributed to the Federal Government’s support for the team and has nothing to do with the NFF’s coordinating prowess.

“I must also commend the Federal Government for their support, Coach Randy Waldrum, should prove himself now, because he is not better than the indigenous coaches, it’s just that managers of the FA have continued to look down on our local coaches.

NFF should give Nigerian coaches the same opportunity to showcase themselves, pay us what you pay these foreigners and our coaches will deliver,” he said. The coach also hit out at the federation for failing to pay him his outstanding salary totalling $12,000 incurred 19 years ago, asking why he would be subjected to penury by his former employers.

“I am not happy with the treatment NFF has given me, they are punishing me innocently. NFF has held me hostage for years, they are indebted to me. My money is with them, though I do not blame former President Amaju Pinnick because he wasn’t in charge of the Football House when I took the Super Falcons to South Africa and won the CAF Women’s Nations Cup.

But Amaju came to the Government House in Edo State a few years ago and promised the governor that he would pay me my money. But today nobody talks about it anymore. I will continue to shout about it. I’m using this medium to cry to the present NFF boss Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau to recall my file and pay me my money.

I have served my country meritoriously, I do not deserve to be treated like a slave. I’m not hungry presently but it is my money, I worked for it. “During our days in Super Falcons we had the passion for the job, but today foreign coaches are just interested in making fat money yet they have nothing to offer.”