Cruise Ship Hits Reef On First Trip Since Leaving Passenger On Island

A cruise ship has run aground in Papua New Guinea (PNG), on its first trip following the death of an elderly passenger in late October.

The Coral Adventurer is currently under investigation for the death of Suzanne Rees, 80, who died on a remote Australian island after being left behind by the ship.

Last Saturday, the vessel suffered a “grounding incident” off the eastern coast of Papua New Guinea, around 30km (18 miles) from the city of Lae, a spokesperson for the ship said.

All passengers and crew aboard the cruise ship have been reported safe, and initial inspections have not revealed any damage to the hull, reports the BBC.