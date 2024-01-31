Crude Oil Theft: Nigerian Navy Destroys Illegal Refining Sites In Bayelsa

The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB) FORMOSO, in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, has destroyed illegal refineries sites laden with about 50,000L of products suspected to be stolen crude oil.

The operation was conducted from Sunday 28- 30 Tuesday January 2024

was in line with the recently launched Nigerian Navy Operation DELTA SANITY, to put an end to illegal oil theft and bunkering activities within the maritime domain.

Navy added that while combining other creeks around the pipeline, the Team discovered another illegal refinery site laden with about 15,000 liters of products suspected to be stolen crude oil and 5 locally made iron ovens at position Latitude 04°32’4″N Longitude 005º56’38″E Biabagbene Southern Ijaw LGA.

The Commanding Officer, Captain Murtala Aminu Rogo, affirmed that the ‘operation is geared towards combing and clearing creeks, and channels as well as other places within the Base Area of Operations while further investigations into the criminal networks associated with these illegal refinery’s sites are on-going.

He further asserted that the operation marks a significant step in actualizing the objectives of Operation DELTA SANITY which are to combat Crude Oil Theft and illegal oil bunkering.

The statement stated that under Operation DELTA SANITY, the Nigeria Navy has come all out and is poised more than ever to ride the Niger Delta of crude oil theft and illegal oil bunkering in line with the strategic directives of the CNS, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

He enjoined the public to cooperate with the Nigerian Navy by providing any relevant information that would aid in the ongoing efforts to dismantle these criminal networks.

In a statement signed and issued to newsmen on Wednesday, by the Commanding Officer of Forward Operating Base FORMOSO, Captain Murtala Aminu Rogo, it read that

“Forward Operating Base FORMOSO carried out a three-day patrol along the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) Tebidaba – Brass pipeline. On 29 January 2024 at about 0845.

“The team located one illegal refinery site and a wooden boat laden with about 20,000 liters of product suspected to be crude oil at Latitude 04°30’38″N Longititude 006°14’51″E, Galubakiri Creek, Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

“While in the heat of the patrol, on the same day at about 1130, another illegal refinery site was also located laden with about 17,000 liters of product suspected to be stolen crude oil at position Latitude 04°31’51″N Longitude 006°15’58″E around Mbiakpaba, Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

“Accordingly, in line with the extant rules of engagement, both illegal refinery sites and the boat were appropriately handled.

“Furthermore, on 30 January 2024, the team conducted a patrol around Obama, Igbikiba, Igbomotoru, and Tebidaba General Area. During the patrol, the Team intercepted two wooden boats with the remnant of product suspected to be stolen crude oil at position Latitude 04°28’30″N Longitude 006°5’49″E Diebu Creek, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

“Pertinently the illegal refinery site was handled appropriately while the ovens were dismantled accordingly”. he stated.