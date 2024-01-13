Crude Oil Theft: Group Faults TSSL Claims Over Vessel Seizure In Bayelsa

A group known as Movement for Sustainable Development of the Niger Delta (MSDND), has faulted claims by the private oil pipelines security provider, Tantita Security Services Limited (TSSL) that it impounded an ocean-going vessel laden with stolen crude oil in Bayelsa state.

The group comprising of Elders and Youths from the Six States of the Niger Delta region faulted that claim stating that it qas shrouded in lies, deceit, fraud, and an open attempt to manipulate the Federal Government to hand over the Bayelsa corridor to his company to manage the multi-million dollar Crude Oil and Gas Pipeline Surveillance Contract.

The National Coordinator of the MSDND, Chief Ayebatekena Olodi in a statement made available on Saturday to newsmen via electronic mail stated that there is no place known as “offshore Sokebolou field” in Bayelsa state.

Olodi also stated that the purported vessel seizure and the sudden announcement showed signs of desperation by the private security company owned by a former militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo to hoodwink the Federal Government, the National Security Officer (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and the board and management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to renew his contract as sole security contractor of the crude oil pipeline in the region.

The statement read “Every oil station, field, block or oil well has its name mapped out and a simple google search will reveal that there is no such place as “offshore Sokebolou field” and that the seizure and towing of the purportedly seized vessel to Gbaramatu is very convenient for the private security company to fabricate lies in order to manipulate public opinion.

“Instead of Tantita Security Services Limited (TSSL) to follow the legally required protocol, they have resorted to making unfounded claims and taking over the responsibilities of the anti-corruption agencies.”

” We urge the management of Tantita Security Services Limited (TSSL) to clear the air on the allegations of wrongdoing and theft levelled against some of its operatives by the Nigerian Navy, instead of resorting to unconfirmed and unverifiable stunts, the security company should answer questions raised by the Nigerian Navy on the numerous arrests of Tantita operatives involved in crude oil theft which has dent its credibility and mode of operations in the region.”

Recall that Tantita Security Services Limited (TSSL) had on Friday claimed that it impounded an ocean-going vessel laden with stolen crude oil in Bayelsa state.

According to Tantita Security Services Limited (TSSL), the crew and their local accomplices were siphoning crude oil into the vessel from offshore Sokebolou field in Bayelsa state and that the vessel had already loaded with an unspecified thousands of metric tonnes of crude oil, was named MT Kally.

Report had it that it was impounded in a joint operation by the officials of TSSL, owned by a former militant commander in the Niger Delta, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo and men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

But the management of Tantita Security Services Limited (TSSL) seems to have become desperate following the recent national publications of the position of the Bayelsa State Government under the leadership of His Excellency, Douye Diri on the need to review and decentralize the crude oil and gas pipeline surveillance contracts awarded by the federal government across states in the Niger Delta.