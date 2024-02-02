Crude Oil Sales: FG’s Directive to CBN Illegal – Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has described as illegal the Federal Government’s directive to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to take over crude oil sales proceeds from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd). Atiku in a statement yesterday, said such action undermines the operational independence of the national oil company.

He added that whatever might be the merit of the new arrangement, the presidential directive is also a violation of the legal status of the NNPC Ltd. “It is an arbitrary order capable of undermining the operational independence of the NNPC Ltd,” he said. Atiku, who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in last year’s presidential election, argued that by this order: “Mr. President has wrested control of the finances of the NNPC Ltd. and donated the same to the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“This is an unprecedented act, without any legal or ethical basis. It is also a violation of the principle of due process in public administration.” He noted that state- owned enterprises are not subject to such arbitrary orders and have full control over their finances within the confines of their respective establishment laws.

According to him, the NNPC Ltd. is a creation of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 (PIA), which was signed into law by former President Muhammadu Buhari on August 16, 2021. Atiku stated that the PIA makes extensive provisions for the formation, structure, governance, and operation of the NNPCL as an independent limited liability company in Sections 53 to 65 of the Act.