Crude Oil Production: More Investment Imperative To Actualising 1.8mbpd Target –MEMAN

Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria(MEMAN), Mr. Clement Isong, has said that for the Federal Government to actualise its target of 1.8 million barrels per day, more investments must be attracted into the sector.

President Bola Tinubu had presented an appropriation bill of N58.18 trillion for 2026 to a joint session of the National Assembly. The proposed 2026 budget contained total expenditure of N54.46 trillion and a new borrowing plan of N17.88 trillion, comprising both domestic and foreign loans.

It has a projected revenue of N34.33 trillion, while debt servicing is estimated at N15.52 trillion. The revenue target is based on a benchmark oil price of $60 per barrel, daily domestic crude oil production of 1.84 million barrels per day (mbpd), and an exchange rate of N1,512 to the dollar.

While inflation is projected at 16.5 per cent, the Gross Domestic Product growth is estimated at 4.68 per cent, mainly driven by expected revenue from the new tax law.

Nigeria’s production according to OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) using direct communication, in January 2025 was 1.427mbpd; 1.322mbpd in February and it crashed to 1.231mbpd in March, an outrageous decline of 92,000b/d.

It was 1.486mbpd in April; 1.453mbpd in May; 1.505mbpd in June; 1.507mbpd in July and fell by 73,000 barrels per day in August to 1.434mbpd. OPEC’s MOMR stated that the country’s crude production rose by 11,000 barrels per day to reach 1.401million barrels per day from 1.434mbpd in September and 1.390mbpd in August, 2025; it rose marginally to 1.436 million barrels per day (mbpd) in November, which was an increase of 35,000 barrels per day from that of October that was 1.401mbpd. Nigeria’s crude oil production rose marginally to 1.436 mbpd) in November.

Isong, in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, said there is the need to sustain peace in the Niger Delta to avoid youth restiveness and strengthen safety of personel and infrastructure of oil companies in the areas.

He called on the government to ensure inclusivity of all stakeholders, adding that with more investments, Nigeria can reach the FG’s target. Isong said: “The major problem with the Niger Delta was both security and political. We continue to solve the, in fact, the key, the silver bullet is inclusivity.

They continue to deal with the politics, they continue to deal with the political situation, the security situation in the Niger Delta as well as the fraud and the pandemic. “They continue to drive the push in looking for new things. We have seen the best ones coming.

We are hopeful that we will go even beyond the 1.8 million barrels per day to meet the global ultimate target, which I think was 3 million barrels per day. “So when those new oil fields come online, as we continue to manage the security of the oil bearing states and eliminate oil theft, it’s very optimistic of an increase in production.

We may not start the year of 2026 with 1.8mbpd, but if we reach 1.8mbpd and go beyond that, then we might end the year with an average of 1.8, which would be a good thing for the country.” He also called for more local refining to accelerate growth and virile and fair competition in the nation’s downstream sector.

He said that with an increase in local refining, Nigeria will become a net exporter of refined products. He added that the country will; move from smuggling to legal exploitation to the inland countries, to West Africa, to Central Africa.

Isong said: “2026 it’s an election year. If enabled, it is truly the candidate for the economy, then we should continue to see better and better indices arising from its policies, which have to be stabilized to the economy.

And as investments continue to grow, we anticipate that the economy will grow significantly, grow better, and that crude oil, refined products, will take its place in the economy and make for a more resilient, stronger economy.

“It is a dream, the policy of the Nigerian government and the desire of Nigerian people to have local refining as much as possible. We already have in place historical distribution models throughout the country.

Those distribution models will continue to sharpen, and will continue to develop into more and more efficient models. “But these distribution assets are already there. And those that are able to compete in terms of efficiency will survive.

Those that will adapt to the environment will survive. And with an increase in local refining, Nigeria will become a net exporter of refined petroleum products. We move from smuggling to legal exploitation to the inland countries, to West Africa, to Central Africa. And all of this should be good for the economy.”