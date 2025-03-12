Crude Oil Loading Halted As PENGASSAN Continues Picketing Sterling Oil Ltd

Share

The President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Comrade Festus Osifo, has said that crude oil lifting has been halted at the loading centers of the Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Co. Ltd.

He stated that PENGASSAN has withdrawn all its members from Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) loading terminals, effectively halting the loading of crude oil at the Sterling facility.

He spoke on Wednesday during the ongoing Picketing at the headquarters of Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Co. Ltd in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The union members chanted songs and carried placards with different inscriptions like ‘Stop unsafe work,’ ‘Stop growing influx of Indian workers,’ ‘Stop redundancy,’ and Sandeep must go. ‘

Osifo said, “Since Tuesday, we have withdrawn all our members from NUPRC loading terminals, effectively halting the loading of crude oil at the Sterling facility.

“The production of sterling is about 80,000 barrels and they have operation across the nook and crannies of Niger Delta.

“On Tuesday night, when Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, the Chief Executive of NUPRC, reached out to me, pleading for the de-escalation of our industrial action to pave the way for a meeting next week. We insisted that loading would not resume until the meeting was held.

“For us, we are very clear. When we attend the meeting, we will demand to know the number of Nigerians employed as panel operators.

“How many Nigerians are in their operations compared to the number of Indians on their employment list? We will also present the employment quota template we have from all the IOCs, including TotalEnergies, Chevron, and others.

“We are insisting that if these companies have no single expatriate as panel operators, then the Indians currently working in Sterling’s operations should be demobilized immediately.

“Panel operations in the oil and gas business are not rocket science. We are not in the 1950s when Nigerians lacked the expertise and knowledge to take the lead. Today, if Nigerians are leading in other companies, we can also lead in Sterling Oil.

“It is shocking that in this company, expatriates and Nigerians do not even use the same canteen. It is unfortunate that we still have apartheid in Nigeria in 2025. The company does not value Nigerians, whereas this is not the case in IOCs.

“This must stop. The company has created multiple entities through which it brings in expatriates. They have also boasted that they have Nigerian institutions in their pocket.

“That is what they said. But we do not know.

He added: “We had raised these anomalies with the former Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Wabote, but he failed to act.

“We have drawn the attention of the entire country to this. We don’t mince words. We would have embarked on this strike long ago, but due to political influence frustrating our agitations, we had to slow down.”

He added: “We remain firm in our demands. Let it be clear: Sterling Oil’s head office is filled with thousands of Indians. They occupy key positions in Nigeria while Nigerians remain sidelined.

“The company employs fewer than 100 Nigerians, while there are over 9,900 Indians. They introduced a ‘manpower contract’ to prevent employees from forming or joining a union.

“They were told they do not have the right to join PENGASSAN or any labor union. This is unacceptable.

“This is against our laws. The Trade Union Act and labor laws guarantee the right to unionism. No category of employees should be denied this right. For us, this is non-negotiable.

“Our KPIs include reducing the number of Indians in Sterling Oil to match the expatriate ratio in the IOCs. We will not back down from this fight until we see a clear action plan for how these foreign workers will be replaced.

“We are in Lagos for awareness, but the main protest is happening across field locations. PENGASSAN has warned that if the Indian expatriates are not sent back to their countries and the government agencies fail to fulfill their responsibilities—something we have communicated to the Chief Executive of NUPRC—this could escalate into national industrial action.

“The government, whose responsibility is to protect its citizens and create jobs, should be supporting our actions. If approximately 10,000 Indians are sent out of Nigeria, Nigerians will fill those positions immediately. This will provide 10,000 jobs, far more than the 774 jobs recently commissioned by the Federal Government for a specific task.

“We already have 10,000 job opportunities ready to be filled in Sterling Oil, and the government must partner with us to ensure that this happens. If expatriates leave, over 10,000 Nigerians will step in within the next 10 months.

“We cannot be deceived into believing otherwise. Panel operations are not complex. If Nigerians are successfully managing operations in ExxonMobil’s fields, TotalEnergies’ Egina, Shell’s Bonga, and Chevron’s Agbami, then they can do even better in Sterling Oil.

“If there is no clear action plan to replace these expatriates with Nigerians, this struggle will continue. Our 18 members who were unjustly terminated in 2018 must be reinstated with full benefits.

“The company must also provide a concrete plan for improving the welfare of our members and allow the manpower contract workers to unionize. If not, this struggle will not stop. We are ready to fight today to secure a better future.

“We will not meet with Sterling Oil’s management anywhere except in the presence of regulators.

“The head of communication in Sterling Oil is an Indian, whereas in other IOCs, Nigerians occupy this role. Why is Sterling Oil different? The previous Indian head of communication was replaced a year ago with another Indian for a job that Nigerians can do. We will not accept this.

“We will remain resolute in all our meetings and conversations. Sterling Oil previously had its way because of its ties with the immediate past Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, who consistently approved their requests and ignored memos that challenged their actions.

“We believe in the present leadership of the Ministry of Labour. We trust them to seize this opportunity to send 10,000 Indians packing and replace them with Nigerians. We are giving the Director of Trade Union Services and the two Ministers the benefit of the doubt.

“Currently, Sterling Oil produces about 80,000 barrels per day and has operations across Nigeria. The high number of Indian expatriates is because they are employed in roles that Nigerians can easily handle, including vulcanizing, welding, cooking, and gardening.

“NUPRC has called for a meeting next week, and we hope it will be fruitful. However, if the regulator is compromised, we will continue our protest.

“If we do not get a solution from the regulators, and it is proven that our government agencies have been compromised—as claimed by Sterling Oil’s management—PENGASSAN will have no choice but to embark on a nationwide strike.

“How can anyone justify keeping Indian panel operators in these roles? We have ways to hold everyone accountable. We are not afraid of industrial court injunctions. The Nigerian constitution grants us the right to protest.

“We have engaged Engr. Simbi Wabote, the former Executive Secretary of NCDMB, but he failed to respond. Beyond labor laws, Sterling Oil has also been circumventing the system. Our members have gathered evidence that while the company is granted permission to drill two oil wells, it ends up drilling five, among other sharp practices.”

Efforts by New Telegraph to get the response of officials of Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Co. Ltd proved abortive as none was available for comments.

