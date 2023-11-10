Crude Oil Declines Grow Concerns Amid Middle East Conflict

Crude Oil prices saw a slight increase on Friday, November 10 which are expected to decline for a third week as concerns of supply disruptions from the Israel-Hamas conflict have ebbed, allowing demand worries to reassert themselves.

While U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December were up by 30 cents, or 0.4%, to $76.04 a barrel, Brent crude futures for January were up by 40 cents, or 0.5%, at $80.41 a barrel at 07:29 GMT.

Brent futures are down 5.7% this week while WTI declined to 5.9% since last week.

The three weeks of declines are the longest weekly losing streak for both contracts since a four-week drop from mid-April to early May.

“The threat of disruptions to supplies from the Middle East continues to fall,” ANZ Research said in a note on Friday.

“The conflict remains well contained within Gaza, despite concerns it would escalate as neighbouring Arab nations show their displeasure.”

The White House said on Thursday that Israel had agreed to pause military operations in parts of north Gaza for four hours a day, though there was no sign of a complete let-up.

The sense that supply disruptions from the Israel-Hamas conflict are easing is occurring as concerns around demand, especially from China, the world’s largest oil importer, are rising.

Weak Chinese economic data this week increased worries of faltering demand. Additionally, refiners in China, the largest buyer of crude oil from the world’s largest exporter Saudi Arabia, asked for less supply from Saudi Arabia for December.

Though prices had earlier this week dropped to their lowest level since July, Citi analysts said in a note on Thursday that they expected the downward pressure to lessen and prices to rise.

“We expect prices to consolidate, and we maintain our near-term price forecasts with support expected to come from refinery maintenance easing and a shift in the risk-reward for investors following the recent sell-off,” said Citi.