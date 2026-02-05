CRSMEDA Announces Phase 2 Of Retiree Entrepreneurship Devt Initiative

Following the success of its inaugural phase, the Cross River State Microfinance and Enterprise Development Agency (CRSMEDA) has announced the official commencement of Phase 2 of the Retiree Entrepreneurship Development Initiative (REDI).

According to Great Ogban, Director-General/CEO of CRSMEDA, the initiative is designed to transition retired civil servants from years of dedicated public service into active participants in the state’s vibrant MSME sector.

He said REDI Phase 2 “aligns with the present administration’s People First mandate by providing retirees with the tools, training, and financial roadmaps necessary to build sustainable businesses.”

Ogban explained thus: “Retirement should not be the end of one’s contribution to the economy, but rather a new chapter of impact. We are ensuring that the wealth of experience held by our retirees is harnessed to drive inclusive enterprise growth across the state.”

He admonished eligible retirees to register online saying the deadline for applications is 16th February 2026.