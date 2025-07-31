CRSG Warns Against Communal Clashes, Suspends Activities On Disputed Lands

The Cross River State Government has issued a stern warning that it will not hesitate to take action against communities involved in fueling communal crises across the state.

Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, gave the warning during a peace and security meeting held late Wednesday with leaders and key stakeholders of Ekukunela/Alesi communities in Ikom Local Government Area, and Odonget/Ochon/Isabang communities in Obubra Local Government Area. The meeting was convened to address the lingering land disputes and recurrent clashes between the communities.

In a press release issued on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Barr. Fred Abua, the government announced the immediate suspension of all activities on the disputed land. Residents were directed to cease any form of engagement on the land until a proper boundary demarcation is conducted.

The Deputy Governor further directed that all documents relating to ownership or claims to the disputed land be submitted to the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Anthony Owan-Enoh, who chairs the conflict resolution committee, within two weeks.

To facilitate a lasting resolution, Odey constituted an eight-man committee charged with identifying both the immediate and remote causes of the conflict, and to make actionable recommendations to the state government.

The Deputy Governor also tasked the committee with providing interim palliative measures for displaced persons affected by the crisis and submitting a comprehensive report within two weeks.

“A follow-up review meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday, August 13, 2025, to assess the level of compliance with the above resolutions, monitor the committee’s progress, and address any emerging issues,” the statement concluded.