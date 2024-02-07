CRSG Pays N440m WAEC Fees For 16, 301 Indigenes

The Cross River State Executive Council has approved the payment of West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) fees for 16, 301 indigenes of public schools in the state.

The State Government will be offsetting the payment with N440,127,000 (Four Hundred and Forty Million, One Hundred and Twenty-seven Thousand Naira) for students writing the Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSCE) this year.

Governor Bassey Otu said that the present economic situation characterized by a high cost of living requires some palliative measures in the education sector to ameliorate the hardship of parents in meeting the educational responsibilities of their children and wards.

The Governor warns against any untoward practice such as padding by school authorities the list of beneficiaries.

It will be recalled that pupils and students of the state of origin in public and secondary schools in the state enjoy free tuition.