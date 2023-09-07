CRSG Congratulates Tinubu For Winning At Tribunal

The Cross River State government has hailed the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) for its meticulous and painstaking delivery of the judgment which affirmed President Bola Tinubu’s victory.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Erasmus Ekpang conveyed the government position in a chat with our correspondent in Calabar on Thursday.

He said the All Progressives Congress (APC) had expected nothing less than what the tribunal read and appealed to both PDP and the Labour Party to join hands with the President in moving the country forward.

“We were expecting nothing less. The judges took the time to explain every line of the judgement. I want to use this medium to congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinibu and urge LP, PDP presidential to join hands in building the nation”

On what he thinks about the rejection of the judgement, Ekpang said: “It’s their right to feel that way. But an appeal for us to join hands and build the country.”