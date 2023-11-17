CRSG, ADC Sign MoU On Climate Project, Set Up Steering C’ttee

The Cross River State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with Afri Decarbonization Corporation Inc (ADC) U.S. to implement nature-based solutions for global climate challenges as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) projects in the state.

The MoU was signed when a delegation of ADC Inc, visited Governor Bassey Otu, recently, in his temporary office, in Calabar.

Governor Otu gave the assurance that the state government is ready to partner with credible investors to address global sustainable development challenges.

The governor expressed his interest in the project’s aspect that focuses on creating a value-chain in bamboo and food crops buffers between regenerative agriculture, land and existing forest.

The MoU is expected to address jurisdictional opportunities in bamboo and food crops regenerative agriculture.

The MoU will also contribute to offsetting global emissions with nature-based decarbonization strategies by improving, preserving, and optimizing sustainable ecosystems and biodiversity while employing and engaging indigenous communities to magnify the carbon sink in the state.

To achieve the commitment, Governor Otu has approved the composition of an 11-person Decarbonization Steering Committee to be headed by Dr Victor Udoh of the ADC and has the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Anthony Owan-Enoh, the COO of ADC, Mrs Diana Doheny, Mr Chris Mboho, Mr Steve Akpan as members.

Other members of the committee are Mr. Sunny Anyang, Commissioner for Agriculture, Chairman, State Forestry Commission, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, and Mrs. Eme Affiah, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.