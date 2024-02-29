‘CRR Hike May Slow Loan Growth For Nigeria’s Biggest Lenders’

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) steep increase in Cash Reserve Requirements (CRR) for deposit money banks (DMBs) could more than halve the pace of loan growth for the biggest lenders, as the industry contends with tighter liquidity conditions, Bloomberg said in a report on Wednesday.

The apex bank on Tuesday increased the minimum CRR for the industry to 45 per cent from 32.5 percent to help curb naira liquidity, rein in inflation and stabilise the exchange rate. “The hike will reduce banks’ liquidity ratios and constrain loan growth,” said FBNQuest analyst Tunde Abidoye in Lagos.

“We see an average in loan growth of around 10 per cent- 15 per cent in 2024 across our coverage universe,” he said. That’s compared to 37 per cent growth last year among the largest lenders it monitors including Guaranty Trust Holding Co. Plc, Access Holdings Plc and Zenith Bank Plc.