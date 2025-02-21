CRPP Seeks Reversal Of Benue CJ’s Removal

Share

The Coalition of Registered Political Parties (CRPP), has called for the reversal of the removal of the Chief Judge of Benue State, Justice Maurice Ikpambese with immediate effect.

Justice Ikpambese was purportedly removed by the state House of Assembly over allegations of corruption following a correspondence sent to the House by Governor Hyacinth Alia.

Briefing newsmen in Makurdi, leader of the CRPP and state chairman of the Accord Party, Bishop Benson Ijachi, said that the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Fidelis Mnyim, must take responsibility for the governor’s blunder.

He said, “The Collation of Registered Political Parties (CRPP) in Benue State categorically condemns the unprecedented judicial rascality, intimidation and abuse of power orchestrated by the government of Benue State in its reckless attempt to remove the Chief Judge, Justice Maurice Ikpambese, without following due process.”

The CRPP said the disgraceful act, spearheaded by Speaker, Hon. Aondona Dajoh and the Major Leader, Hon. Saater Tiseer, is a clear assault on the rule of law and an affront to democracy.

“We hold the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Public Order, Fidelis Mnyim, personally responsible for failing to properly guide the governor on the legal implications of this unconstitutional action.

“As the state’s Chief Legal officer, Mnyim should have been the first to caution the government against such an unlawful move”.

“A man who aspires to become a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) or President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) cannot afford to take the state back to the dark ages of judicial lawlessness”, said Ijachi.

He noted that the shameful incident has exposed the state Assembly, led by Aondona Dajoh, “as a body lacking basic knowledge of the law and legislative processes”, saying the plot against the Chief Judge “is an abuse of power and a dangerous precedent”.

“As political parties, we will not stand idly by while democracy is trampled upon. If this reckless abuse of power continues, we will have to escalate our concerns to the national leadership of all political parties, the National Judicial Council (NJC) and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.

CRPP therefore called on the state government to immediately disconnect itself from the attack on the judiciary for peace to reign.

