Crows Come at Dawn: Bold, Breathtaking Debut Solo Exhibition by Teenage Artist, Soyinka

brilliant. These are some of the words that easily describe the array of works by a 16-year-old visual artist, Ikepo Soyinka, which were on display in her debut solo exhibition in Lagos. Titled ‘Crows Come At Dawn’, the solo exhibition, which was held recently at Freedom Park, during the Lagos Fringe Festival 2023, in Lagos, offers insight into not just the artist’s creative engagement but also her concern for social justice and gender-equality, especially as it concerns women.

On display at the exhibition were magnificent works including series of paintings that bring to the fore, the pride and suffering of womanhood, the constraints imposed by culture, and the social implications. For Ikepo, who is also a storyteller, and culture enthusiast, the exhibition pro- vided a platform to express herself, using her works for art advocacy, as she noted that she is an advocate of social justice, especially as it concerns culture and gender. She sees visual art as a veritable means of expressing herself and boosting efforts at correcting some societal ills. “I am very passionate about social justice and activism in general.

I have messages exploring how community is built among women and how tradition can be a positive thing. I also explore how gender roles and putting people in specific boxes is a negative thing. “I see a lot of people criticize feminism as a bad thing; it is a very narrow way of viewing things by trying to fix people in certain boxes, especially viewing feminism as a bad thing. “I want people to think on how we can deal with gender and culture and how to let culture and gender coexist in a very healthy manner.

“We need to review the way we think and check our biases,” she said. Commenting on the exhibition, a lecturer at the University of Lagos, Olatunde Barber, and the regional head for Creative Economy, British Council and co-founder of the Lagos Fringe Festival, Brenda Fashugba, averred that Ikepo’s feat at a young age is as a result of having parents that encourage their children to follow their passion in life. In the same vein, notable theatre director, choreographer, arts manager, Managing partner at Paws Studio and co-founder of Lagos Fringe, Kenneth Uphopho, also attributed Ikepo’s success to the massive support of her parents and family.

He also stressed the need for parents to always support their children in their chosen careers. “I’m surprised that this is coming from a 16-year- old. You can see that this is what she wants to do from the way she articulates herself. It is good we support our children in their chosen careers. “This is about being courageous and discovering your dream early. It’s an opportunity for parents to see what young people can do and support them. “Ikepo has the support of her parents and it’s showing,” they observed.

On his part, Ayo Soyin- ka, father of the artist, said that art is a powerful medium to convey messages, and therefore called on Nigerian artists to be the mouthpiece of the society through their works of art. “Artists should speak more on the ills of society through their art works. Art is a powerful medium to convey messages more than any other. “Artists have a chance to liberate us through their work. They need to be more expressive and speak for those that cannot be heard,” he noted. For the 16-year old exhibiting artist, who is an inspiration to young artists, the future looks good for other young minds looking to break into star- dom.