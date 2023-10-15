Crowded Race for Tunji-Ojo’s Former Seat in the House

Sequel to the appointment of Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo as the Minister of Interior, there has been intense lobbying and political scheming to replace him at the National Assembly. BABATOPE OKEOWO reports on those that are jostling for the House of Representatives seat for Akoko Northeast/Northwest Federal Constituency

Since the appointment of Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo as a Minister of Interior by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, politicians across the major political parties in Akoko Northeast/Northwest Federal Constituency have shown interest in succeeding him at the National Assembly.

Politicians drawn from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been moving around to canvass for support for their ambition.

Breaking the Jinx

For the first time since the beginning of the present political dispensation, Tunji-Ojo was reelected as a member of House of Representatives for a second term in office. This is contrary to the zoning arrangement in the Federal Constituency consisting of Akoko Northeast and Northwest Local Governments. He was said to have performed creditable well to deserve reelection. Sequel to his appointment as a Minister, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbass declared the seat of Tunji-Ojo that represented Akoko North- east/Northwest federal constituency vacant, giving room for others to contest the seat.

The reelection of Tunji-Ojo was the first time since the beginning of the present political dispensation in 1999 when a member of the House of Representatives from Akoko North would get reelected for a second term in office. Between 1999 and 2003, Hon Busari Dada from Akoko Northeast Local Government was elected on the platform of Alliance for Democracy (AD) into the National Assembly. He was replaced by Prince Lanre Adeyemi from Irun-Akoko in the Akoko Northwest council area.

He lost his reelection bid even though the Alliance for Democracy (AD) gave him a return ticket for a second term. Adeyemi was defeated by Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye, who represented the federal constituency between 2007 and 2011. Efforts by Elegbeleye to get reelected also failed even though he got the ticket of the then-ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Elegbeleye was defeated by Ganny Dauda of the Labour Party (LP) from the Akoko Northwest Local Government.

Aware of the zoning arrangement, Dauda, who was in the National Assembly between 2011 and 2015 did not seek reelection. Dauda paved the way for Hon Stephen Olemija from Ikare-Akoko in Akoko Northeast Local Government Area between 2015 and 2019, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Although Olemija wanted to seek reelection on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), he was defeated by Tunji-Ojo, who was in the National Assembly between 2019 and 2023, breaking the jinx of reelection in the Federal Constituency.

The aspirants from the two major political parties; the PDP and APC are pushing for separate arguments on which local gov- ernment should present the candidate to replace Tunji-Ojo in the National Assembly. At the last count, Sunday Telegraph gathered that more than 20 aspirants have declared interest in the race between the APC and the PDP. They are from the two local government areas.

Crowded Aspirants

Among those who have shown interest in the two Local Governments are Oluwaseyi Joseph Kolawole, Olumuyiwa Olusa, Chief Muyiwa Asagun, Hon Olumide Olugbenga Araoyinbo, Alhaji Olanrewaju Kazeem, Jamiu Adeshina Haruna, among others. These aspirants have been lobbying both the leadership of their parties in the state while others are looking for the endorsement of Tunji-Ojo, who some claimed has the right to chose his successor. The aspirants have also got endorsements of some groups who were clamouring for them.

Hon. Oluwaseyi Kolawole

A youth group under the aegis of Akoko North Political Youth Movement has asked a foremost business mogul, Hon. Oluwaseyi Joseph Kolawole, to contest the vacant Akoko North Federal Constituency seat following the appointment of Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo as Minister for Interior. In a resolution made public at a monthly meeting in Ikare-Akoko, the group, said the Okeagbe-Akoko born philanthropist has what it takes to continue the good works of the former representative.

The group’s Secretary, Abubakar Kazeem, made this known after hours of meeting, stressing that the group has resolved to support and canvas for Hon. Oluwaseyi Joseph Kolawole, whom they claim is fit to represent the people of Akoko North.

Muyiwa Asagunla

Asagunla assured the people of Akoko North West/North East Federal Constituency that he would not to disappoint them but live to their expectations and give quality representation at the National Assembly if elected as the representative of the people. Asagunla said his priority would be giving to the welfare and empowerment of the people with a pledge to ensuring completion of on-going projects The former Senior Special Assistant on Youth Matters said his decision to vie for the position was hinged on his desire to transform this constituency saying,

“I promise to give quality representation and serve the people of Akoko North West /North East Federal Constituency” He disclosed his desire to support and contribute to the transformation of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, as well as contribute to the development of constituency. He reiterated his determination to work towards the eradication of poverty from his constituency and assured the people that he would strive to ensure sustainable youths and women empowerment if elected.

His words “Good governance and quality representation is what we need to take our people out from poverty and underdevelopment, and this I will strive to achieve if given the mandate. I will make the welfare and empowerment of the people my top priority and work towards ensuring the completion of all ongoing projects in the senatorial district. I will bring all of these to bear in the service of the people of the senatorial district. I will ensure the bad state of roads get attention and would work towards fixing of the road during his tenure in the National Assembly.”

Olugbenga Araoyinbo

Araoyinbo is a businessman, humanist, security expert, entrepreneur, investor, community leader and politician of very high repute. The former Parliamentarian was the best Majority Leader to ever serve as the member eight Ondo State House of Assembly, representing the good people of Akoko North West Constituency 11, be- tween, 2015-2019. Araoyinbo is the President, Ondo State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, Industry, Manufacturing and Agriculture, ONCCIMA.

Araoyinbo was drafted into the murky political terrain by compassion to liberate the masses and give succour to the poor. Araoyinbo has been adorned with several awards, bestowed on him by different local and international organisations, communities, clubs, and professional bodies.

Olanrewaju Kazeem

He is one of the leading light in the politics of Ikare-Akoko, having served as a House of Representatives member many years before the present political dispensation. He has also served as a member of State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) and Commissioner for Agriculture. The lawyer was one of the arrowheads of APC campaign committee in the last general election in Ondo North Senatorial district.

Kadri Stephen Olusegun

Olusegun was the candidate of the PDP in the last National Assembly election in the Akoko Northeast/Northwest Federal Constituency. He was the candidate defeated by Tunji-Ojo to get reelection before he was appointed as a Minister. The leadership of the party may give him the ticket to recontest the seat he lost in last general election.

Adeyinka Bello-Olarinmoye

She hails from Ogbagi and lectures at the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. She is a staunch member of the APC and has held several positions in both Lagos and Ondo States. A female activist, Bello-Olarinmoye holds a PHD in antropology from the University of Ibadan. She had earlier obtained her B.SC and Masters in the same discipline from the University. In 1999, she joined the AD in the Ilasamaja area of Mushin, Lagos.

Jamiu Adesina Haruna

Born in 1966 in Ikare-Akoko Ondo State, Adesina attended Victory College Ikare-Akoko and Federal School of Arts and Science Ondo in 1986 for his A/ Level. He graduated from the University of Lagos in 1990 with a B.Sc Finance and Banking Since then, he has worked with Pivot Finance & Investment where he did his National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in 1991, Home Foundation Mortgage between 1991 and 93 where he worked in Banking Operations, Mortgage and Treasury;

MGreen Communications from 1995 to 1996 in Accounts department and Teemab Holdings between 1996 and 98 in the Accounts and Marketing departments. Between 2000 and 2007, he worked with Northgate Resources Ltd rising to the General Manager and Chief Operating Officer. He was also the Chief Executive Officer of Imperial Trust Investment Ltd from 2008 to 2017 and returned to Northgate Resources Ltd from 2017 to 22 as the CEO.

A consummate politician, Haruna believes he has all it takes to replace Ojo, especially because, his Ikare in Akoko North East Local Government deserves the position now.