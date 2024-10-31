CROSSIEC Distributes Sensitive Materials Ahead Of Saturday’s LG Election

Share

Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission (CROSSIEC) has commenced distribution of sensitive materials ahead of the Local Government election on Saturday.

Flagging off the distribution of the materials at headquarters of the Commission on Thursday, the Chairman of the commission, Dr Ekong Edet Bocco has said he and his team were prepared to conduct “Free, fair and acceptable election.”

Bocco dispelled rumours that the commission already filled results in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), explaining that such insinuation was not part of the commission’s mandate.

“We have heard that we are sending out already filled result papers. Right now, there are members of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), security agencies and the media and as you can see, none of result sheet has been filled,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state government has declared Thursday and Friday as public holidays to allow voters massively vote on Saturday, according to the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Nsa Gill.

