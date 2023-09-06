Cross Vows To Stop Mercy Eke From Winning BBNaija All-Stars

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Cross has vowed to stop fellow housemate and former winner of the ‘Pepper dem’ season, Mercy Eke, from winning the All-Stars show.

Cross made the vow while strategizing with Soma and Neo on Tuesday night.

According to Cross’ strategy, he plans to have Mercy and Cee-C clash in order to divide their fan base.

Cross said, “Next week we need to play the game because some people can’t laugh their way to finals.”

Soma: What if Mercy is the last girl standing, She’ll win.

Cross: It’s not possible because everybody’s fanbase will come together to make sure she doesn’t win. She can’t win again, it’s not possible. We need Mercy Eke and Cee-C to clash so we can divide the fanbase.