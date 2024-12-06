Cross River Settles Land Dispute With Nkonib Community

Share

After about 10 years of legal battles, the Cross River State government has settled the dispute surrounding the 23 hectares of Summit hills land and handed over the approved layout plan to the Ntoe/ Clan Head of Nkonib (Ikot Ansa) Qua Clan, HRH Ntoe Paul Assim Ita.

The handover is in compliance with a court-mandated land settlement agreement where the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Cross River State, Ededem C. Ani, in a letter dated April 4, 2024, addressed to the Clan Head, Ani referenced a settlement reached in Suit No. HC/314/2021.

The settlement involved Note Lawrence Nyong Akiba & 7 Ors v; the Governor of Cross River State of Nigeria & 5 Ors agreed to release 23 hectares of land to the claimants.

The letter partly reads: “The submitted survey plans, identified as CR/C/1187 with Tracing No. CRC.2881 and CR/C/1187 with Tracing No. CRC/2878, were provided for the Clan Head’s information and necessary action.

“The submission of the survey plans signals progress in implementing the court’s decision and demonstrates the government’s adherence to judicial outcomes. “It underscores the importance of legal processes in resolving land disputes and ensuring equitable access to resources.

“The Clan Head is expected to review the survey plans and take appropriate steps as necessary, in accordance with the terms of the settlement agreement.”

Recall that Cross River state government had in 2012 acquired 369, 579 hectares of land for the purpose of Calabar International Convention Centre, golf course, CICC Hotels, International Hospitals and residential estates.

Following the acquisition, the government subsequently released about 29 hectares of the acquired land to the Ikot Ansa, Qua clan in 2019 in lieu of its stake in the business.

This generated some controversies and litigation between the government and the host community. Subsequently, Ntoe Lawrence Nyong, Ntufam Maurice Omin Iso and Ntufam Donatus Etim (claimants) on behalf of Nkonib (Ikot Ansa Clan) instituted a case in Suit No.HC/314/2021.

The suit had the Government of Cross River State, the Attorney General, Commissioner For Lands, Summit Hills Estate Development Services Ltd, Faithplant Global International Services Ltd and Incorporated Trustees of Roaches Foundation as defendants.

On the other hand, Ntoe- Elect Ntol Paul Asim Ita, Ntoe Augustine Bassey Edem, Esinjo, Francis Ekpenyong Iso, Esinjo Vincent Ansa Itu Okon Ansa and Ntufam Felix Eyo Iso were applicants/parties seeking to be joined for themselves and on behalf of Nkonib (Ikot Ansa, Qua Clan).

After hearing from both parties, they entered into consent judgement where in Justice Ebuta in 2022 ruled among others “that the state government shall release 23 hectares of prime dry upland and the 23 hectares is independent of the 29 hectares of swam and ravine land earlier released.

“This brings to total 52,864 hectares acquired by the claimants and “that state government shall provide infrastructures on the 52.846 hectares of land released to the claimants community.”

The Court further ruled that “all private allottees of any portion of the 362.715 hectares of land remaining shall be sub-tenants of the claimants’ community at the rate of N100 per square meter yearly and renewable every year from January 1, 2022, which royalty shall be reviewed 100 percent every ten years.”

Reacting to the deal which has ended the dispute over the property, the Qua Clan Head, Ntol Paul Asim Ita II and the Secretary, Felix Eyo, stated unequivocally that they have no face-off with Cross River state government and that the acquisition was in the best interest of the community.

According to the Qua clan head Nkonib, Ntol Paul Asim Ita II, “government has done the needful and peace has returned to the community. “All the leaders would meet and see how everybody would be carried along.

“We call on all the sons and daughters of Ikot Ansa to join hands in developing the community rather than dissipating energy in unnecessary litigation that would create further division among the people”, he said.

