Cross River Settles Land Dispute With Nkonib Community

After about 10 years of legal battles, the Cross River State government has settled the dispute surrounding the 23 hectares of Summit Hills land as it handed over the approved layout plan to the Ntoe/Clan Head of Nkonib (Ikot Ansa) Qua Clan, HRH Ntoe Paul Assim Ita.

The handover of the documents is in compliance with a court-mandated land settlement agreement where the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ededem C. Ani, in a letter dated April 4, 2024, addressed to the Clan Head, referenced a settlement reached in Suit No. HC/314/2021.

The settlement involved Note Lawrence Nyong Akiba & 7 Ors v; the Governor of Cross River State of Nigria & 5 Ors agreed to release 23 hectares of land to the claim- ants.

The letter partly reads: “The submitted survey plans, identified as CR/C/1187 with Tracing No. CRC.2881 and CR/C/1187 with Tracing No. CRC/2878, were provided for the Clan Head’s information and necessary action.

“The submission of the survey plans signals progress in implementing the court’s decision and demonstrates the government’s adherence to judicial outcomes. “It underscores the importance of legal processes in resolving land disputes and ensuring equitable access to resources.

“The Clan Head is expected to review the survey plans and take appropriate steps as necessary, in accordance with the terms of the settlement agreement.”

Recall that Cross River State government had in 2012 acquired 369,579 hectares of land for the purpose of Calabar International Convention Centre, golf course, CICC Hotels, International Hospitals and residential estates.

Following the acquisition, the government subsequently released about 29 hectares of the acquired land to the Ikot Ansa, Qua clan in 2019 in lieu of its stake in the business.

This generated some controversies and litigation between the government and the host community. Subsequently, Ntoe Lawrence Nyong, Ntufam Maurice Omin Iso and Ntufam Donatus Etim (claimants) on behalf of Nkonib (Ikot Ansa Clan) instituted a case in Suit No.HC/314/2021.

The suit had the Government of Cross River State, the Attorney General, Commissioner For Lands, Summit Hills Estate Development Services Ltd, Faith- plant Global International Services Ltd and Incorporated Trustees of Roaches Foundation as defendants.

