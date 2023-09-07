‘Cross River Reaping Benefits Of Being Apc State Under Otu’

Comrade Emmanuel Ogbeche is the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu. In this interview with EMMANUEL ONANI, he speaks on achievements of the governor so far, among other issues

How has governance been since assumption of office of Governor Bassey Otu, and what would you say are his achievements in his first 100 days in office?

The past 100 days have been about resetting the template of governance and setting a firm foundation in realising the People’s First Agenda of Governor Otu. It has been dedicated to reviewing the report of the Transitional Review Committee and this has informed major decisions over the course of the last three months.

It, however, should be stated that the governor’s priorities were laid bare during his inaugural address which are; human capital development, infrastructural development, arts, culture and tourism, industrialization, agriculture and rural development. To this end, the governor began by meeting with the various critical stakeholders like labour, women, youth groups and traditional institutions to get their buy-in and also get their insights into the common issues they face.

These meetings provided valuable insights and have helped in certain key decisions that have been taken. You know campaigns are a far cry from reality and so the governor embarked on assessing key infrastructures and landmarks in the state. He visited the garment factory, Calachicken, Obudu Cattle Ranch, the Bebi Airstrip in Oban- liku, state library, Calabar International Convention Centre, Cultural Centre and erosion challenged sites.

It will interest you to know that most of these critical infrastructures were in deplorable conditions. At present, the Calabar Convention Centre is wearing a brand new look and hosted the state investment summit, Paradigm Shift, which saw a convergence of investors from across the country and beyond and has yielded partnerships and commitments over almost a billion dollars in investment.

The state library which has always been a convergence not just for academic pursuit but for friendship and sightseeing due to its strategic location and compelling aesthetics but in near-ruins is undergoing massive renewal to restore its glory. Major roads filled with potholes are undergoing rehabilitation but work has been slow due to the torrential downpour in the state. But the commitment of the Otu administration in this regard is impeccable.

Further to this is restoring the Calabar metropolis especially to its famed Green and Clean status. What is Calabar without that? Towards this, the state government has a firm environmental guideline in place concerning refuse disposal and evacuation. Residents are expected to dispose-off their waste between the hours and six and 10.pm to enable the evacuation team to commence work from midnight till the wee hours of the morning.

So, by the time you are up and about, you find a city that is environmentally compelling and sustainable. There are plans to employ over a thousand environmental guards to ensure compliance and maintain the cleanliness of the city. On security, Governor Otu at his inauguration of- fered a window amnesty for criminals which most have embraced and turned in their weapons and recanted.

But to spur the communities to be part of the security architecture, a reward of N5million was announced for any useful information leading to the arrest of a kidnapper in particular. The security organs are well motivated with incentives and have reciprocated the governor’s gesture by working round the clock. The streetlights are functional and plans have been concluded to replace them with solar lights.

Most importantly, the Governor’s Office is undergoing total overhauling. It was a in delicate state and not conducive for any sort of tangible and rewarding work for the people. It is expected that by December this year it will be ready for use.

The governor was reported to have set up a committee to look into the concession of industries and their valuation, land-related transactions among other actions taken by his immediate-predecessor. How far has the panel gone?

It is true that there is such a committee and given the intricate nature of some of the legal structure of the concessions, the committee is being diligent and not in a rush in unknotting some of the issues. The key goal is to get the best for the state and in no time the findings and report of the committee will be ready and Cross River State will be better for it. A little patience is all that is required at this time.

Cross River State is the only sub-national in the South-South geo-political zone with an All Progressives Congress (APC) governor. Has this earned the state any special place in national, and party equations?

Without any doubt, as the only APC- controlled state in the South-South, Governor Otu is the leader of the party in the zone and the state is reaping from it. The state boasts of two ministers, has a number of strategic appointments not just in the political bureaucracy but in the military and police. The governor has been working tirelessly behind the scene to ensure that as the only APC state in the zone, the state gets the maximum benefit of being part of the party at the Federal Government.

The recent appointments of ministers from the state, including the representative of the state on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), were said not to have had the inputs of the governor, thereby necessitating a protest. What is your take on that?

That matter has been addressed by the President and what is fair, right and just have been done. At present, through the influence of the governor and other party influences, the APC has a nominee on the board of the NDDC and will be so for all other appointments from the state at the federal level. The insinuation from mischief makers on the governor not having any input is a no brainer. What are the priority areas of the present APC-led government in the state?

For instance, while one of his predecessors had focused on beautification and urban renewal, especially of the state capital, another had paid particular attention to rural development/transformation. First, the governor is committed to the completion of all projects started by the previous administrations, not just that of his immediate predecessor. The challenge previously was not to complete projects of previous governments by their successors.

What this means is government investment in such projects are wasted and there is no return whether in terms of social impact or revenue for the people of the state. Example is the Bebi Airstrip, which Governor Otu has inspected and given his commitment to ensure its completion in the next six months. What of the Ukelle road that has been abandoned but contractors asked back to site? Governance is about looking at value of what is on ground and building on them.

Like I said earlier; human capital development, agriculture, arts, culture and tourism, industrialization, and rural development. Investing in the people is the greatest legacy any government can bequeath, hence the ’People First’ mantra.

What alternative means of revenue generation is the government looking at, in view of the dwindling resources amidst economic downturn?

It is true that new sources of revenue are much more needed now. First, the state government is working on how to plug revenue leakages through digital solutions in its revenue collection and administration. Everything about revenue collection now has been digitized; [and documentation, vehicle renewal and registration, payment of rates and taxes. This has seen a remarkable improvement in revenue generation by over 21 per cent in revenue generation in less than 100 days.

Further to this, the state government held the inaugural state investment summit tagged: Paradigm Shift. This presupposes public-private partnership with government providing the incentive in terms of favorable business and investment climate for private concerns to set up their businesses in the state. With a favorable climate and hardworking and friendly people coupled with rich mineral deposits and rich fauna, Cross River State is the destination for business.

For over a year now, the 18 councils of the state have been without elected officials. Are there plans to conduct council elections anytime soon, and has a new board of Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission (CROSIEC) been constituted?

It is a constitutional demand, so it will be done. Hopefully, by next year, elections will be held into local councils, so that the people can hold those they have elected accountable.

Allegations of mismanagement of LG funds have continued to trail activities of many states; how has the state managed funds accruing to the councils so far?

Well, you wouldn’t say you have heard such pertaining to Governor Otu. Be rest assured that the local councils are getting their due allocations.

In the past, most council chairmen operated from Calabar, the state capital and visited their headquarters whenever allocations were shared. Are there immediate plans to compel these officials to stay back and attend to the development needs of their people?

The heads of administrations of local councils belong to their headquarters, so there is no reason for any of them to be in the state capital. What will you be doing in Calabar except for specific meeting as was done in the early days of the administration with the governor. If that was the norm, it can no longer be tolerated by this administration. As a local government administrator, your responsibility and office is at the local council and not the state capital.

Cases of kidnapping, cultism and communal clashes have continued to assail the state, with attendant deaths. What immediate, medium and long-term plans have been put in place to deal with the ugly incidents?

The issue of criminality is not exclusive to the state but sometimes there is an exaggeration of the true state of things. Yes, there has been one incident involving the unfortunate kidnapping a professor, but it is not as wide ranging as you have tried to speculate. The government is working round the clock and that is why the governor has four security advisers. One overall state security adviser and each for the three senatorial districts. Also, there has been moblisation of the communities to be part of the security architecture.

These criminals are not ghosts. They live in communities and are related to people. So, every decent member of society has a responsibility to inform the appropriate authorities on criminal acts or any suspicious actions by certain individuals. If you remember, there was curfew in two local governments, Akpabuyo and Bakassi, over threat to the security and wellbeing of the people.

When the affected communities felt the heat, and moved against the criminal elements amongst them, government lifted the ban. It is an ongoing and sustained operations until crime and criminality are reduced to the barest minimum.

How will you describe the relationship between your principal and his predecessor, considering the fact that both may not have been seen together since May 29?

The media will always make insinuations of bad blood when there is none. I don’t think their relationship is one for the cameras. The bond between them is intact.

The immediate-past governor has denied your claim that some approvals for release of funds during his administration, were allegedly done via WhatsApp. Do you still maintain that position?

Governance is not about paper anymore. We use emails, Whatsapp and other digital forms for government communication and employment. So, if the former governor used any of those channels, there is nothing amiss. Mischief makers should rest as we are in the digital age.