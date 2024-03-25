Cross River Plans Energy Summit To Boost Economy

The Cross River State government said it has concluded plans to invest in the energy sector in order to generate employment for youths. The sector, according to the Commissioner for Power and Renewable Energy, Mr Eka Wills, is expected to also generate revenue for the state government in view of the dwindling funds brought about by the loss of 76 oil wells that used to belong to the state.

Wills, who made this disclosure at the weekend when he spoke to newsmen in Calabar, noted that it was important to diversify the revenue sources of the state, explaining that renewable energy is the way to go. He said an energy summit would be held to identify areas where the government will invest in with a deliberate intention to tap from the outcome of the summit.

He said: “The energy sector is one of the most outstanding ways of bringing the state back to winning ways,” noting also that the drop in production capacity and prices of petroleum products, among other reasons, prompted the state to “strategize and implement quick-win initiatives to attract conventional and alternative investments to finance development projects.”