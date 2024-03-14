Cross River: Otu Inaugurates Committee To Bolster Oil Palm, Cocoa, Others

Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu has inaugurated a multi-stakeholder committee to draw up a development framework for the optimization of oil palm, cocoa, and coffee value chains. Inaugurating the committee on Tuesday, he said: “Cocoa, coffee, and oil palm are crops in which Cross River State enjoys unchallenged comparative advantage in the country.

“Determined to derive maximum return on our advantage, we have, after careful consideration, come up with this model of having key stakeholders achieve our dream in an organized and cooperative manner. “We have taken this option because of the belief that while the crops are different, your managerial and active experience from your respective backgrounds will complement each other for the greatest benefit of the state.”

Expressing belief that agriculture is the hope of the state, Otu said his administration had demonstrated in many ways than one, particularly with 3.5 million oil palms already earmarked for planting in this fiscal year, just as the state has launched the transparent and digitally managed N30 billion commercial agriculture development fund, called Project Grow.