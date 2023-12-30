Cross River, Oando Coy to Build Electric Vehicle Assembly Plant, Others

Cross River State Government has said that it has taken the first concrete step towards the industralisation and economic growth of the state. This is as it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between it and Oando Clean Energy Limited (OCEL) for the setting up of wind power generating plant, electric vehicle assembly plant and buses.

This disclosure was made by the State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu in Calabar, the state capital, when he addressed the media on the gains of the state government’s attendance at the COP28 event and its determination to pursue vigorously some outcomes of the global climate event. To this end, Otu revealed that one of the gains, ‘‘is the signing of a MoU between the Cross River State Government and Oando Clean Energy Limited (OCEL).

This MoU was signed towards the development of a 100MW Wind Power Generating Plant in Akamkpa Local Government Area, which will significantly increase access to electric power in the State. ‘‘It also includes the establishment of an Electric Vehicle (EV) assembly plant in the state as well as the rollout of electric buses for mass transportation within the state, which will considerably reduce carbon emissions, contributing to cleaner air and a healthier environment.

‘‘As part of our green credentials, Cross River State is truly blessed with abundant wind speeds that are conducive to the establishment of wind farms and power plants. Therefore, the development of