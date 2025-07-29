Cross River Journalists Salute Otu Over Aircraft Purchase

Journalists operating under the umbrella of Cross Rivers State Journalists Forum (CROSSJOF) in the Federal Capital Territory, have lauded the efforts of Governor Basset Otu to make the State the nation’s tourism destination.

The forum’s commendation followed the delivery of two new Bombardier CRJ1000 aircraft procured by the State government, to boost the capacity of Cally Air – the state-owned airline.

Among others, the latest addition will help in tackling flight delays and cancellations to, and from the state.

A statement jointly signed by the CROSSJOF’s chairman, Francisca Ogar, and Secretary, Raphael Ekpang, reads in part:

“The landmark move by His Excellency Gov. Otu to re-position Cross River State as a premier destination for tourism and investment, is commendable and signals the administration’s renewed push for regional connectivity and economic growth.

“The addition of these CRJ1000s brings the state’s fleet to four. Previously, two Boeing 737s acquired under former Governor Ben Ayade were handed over to Aero Contractors for operations.

“The newly-delivered Bombardiers, however, will be operated temporarily by ValueJet Airline, pending the state’s successful application for an Air Operator Certificate (AOC)”.