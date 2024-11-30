Cross River Governor’s Wife Introduces Morals to Beauty Pageant

Share

There is no doubt that beauty pageantry is one way that young girls and ladies showcase their natural features. This parade of beauty, as some people describe it, seems to be popular to the extent that once entry is opened, there is an avalanche of applications all with the expectation of going home with a mouth-watering prizes.

Incidentally, the way and manner modern beauty pageants are conducted often insinuate that moral ethos have frozen out, while banality is elevated beyond the ordinary level. For instance, beauty pageants or beauty contest, as it is popularity called, was meant to visualize the beauty of God in the features of humans.

It was also established to test the intelligence of the contestants on various topical issues, while at the same time, use the winner/ winners to influence young girl/ladies in ways that could blind them to immoral conduct.

Using the winner of a beauty contest as a model for other young people remains central to the conduct of beauty pageantry with the expectation that every aspect of the competition must involve procedures for moral breeding, has been dashed.

Thus, what we see of the present situation during beauty competitions is appalling as contestants wear things such as bikinis, which hardly cover the mid-riff. Infact, modern beauty contests do not entertain clothing that cover the sensitive parts of the contestants. The organisers deliberately ensure that the dresses of contestants are transparent.

Perhaps, it is to correct this long-observed inappropriate exhibition of beauty pageants that the wife of the Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Edet Otu, Rev. Eyoanwan Bassey Otu having recognised that beyond academic achievements and financial empowerment, true societal progress lies on the ethical and moral development of the younger generation. With this recognition, she has decided to introduce a different specie of pageantry called: “The Queen of Humanity Pageantry” and this is “to elevate and celebrate empathy, charity, and other virtues of humanity, thus making the world a better place.

The mission of the Governor’s wife’s adventure is aptly captured by the mission statement thus: “The mission of the pageant is to create a platform that empowers young women, from age 18 to 30, to showcase their talents, intellect, and commitment to human- itarian causes. Through this initiative, the pageant aims to celebrate the beauty of

Share

Please follow and like us: