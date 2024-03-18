Cross River, Fidelity to Partner in Agric, Infrastructural Devt

The management of Fidelity Bank of Nigeria has expressed its readiness and commitment to partner Cross River State government in key areas of agriculture and infrastructural development.

The bank, led by the Chairman, Mr. Mustapha Chike-Obi and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe disclosed this during a courtesy call on Governor Bassey Otu at the temporary office of the Government House, Calabar. Describing Otu as a bosom friend, Chike-Obi said the team was excited to be in the state, maintaining that the bank was willing to partner for the progress of the state.

Specifically, Onyeali Ikpe stressed the readiness of the bank to partner the state in agriculture and infrastructural development. “It is not about what we can make from the state this time around, but what we can add. We all know that Cross River State has comparative advantage in the area of agriculture and we are willing to support in other areas of the state’s infrastructure,” the MD informed the governor.

The Managing Director further disclosed that “We have this in other states, especially in the area of infrastructure and agriculture which is very important and we just want to reemphasize that we are ready to partner very strongly with you in this regard.”