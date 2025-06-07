Cross River Diaspora Commission Congratulates Usoro Akpabio

Share

The Cross River State Diaspora Commission has congratulated Ms. Usoro Akpabio on her appointment as the new Managing Director of the South-South Development Commission (SSDC).

In an official letter signed by the Commissioner, Mrs. Barbra Eta, the Commission described Akpabio’s appointment as timely and strategic, expressing confidence in her ability to lead the SSDC at a pivotal moment for the South-South region.

Mrs. Eta commended Akpabio’s vision, experience, and dedication, noting that these qualities would significantly contribute to the Commission’s mandate of promoting inclusive growth and sustainable development.

“We are confident that your leadership will greatly enhance the SSDC’s efforts to drive inclusive growth and development across the region,” the letter read.

She also expressed the Commission’s readiness to collaborate with the SSDC under Akpabio’s leadership, particularly in leveraging the capacities of diaspora communities to support development in key sectors such as infrastructure, education, healthcare, youth engagement, and innovation.

“As fellow advocates for regional progress and empowerment, we believe that working together will yield transformative results for the people of the South-South,” Eta stated.

The message concluded with optimism about building a results-driven alliance between both institutions to foster unity, economic resilience, and accelerated development across the region.

Ms. Akpabio’s appointment has been widely praised by stakeholders, who view it as a significant step toward deepening regional integration and advancing socio-economic progress in Nigeria’s South-South zone.

