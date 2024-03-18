Cross River, Cocoa Community Landlords On War Path Over Ejection Plan

There seems to be a cold war between traditional rulers in Mbube in the Etung Local Government Area of Cross River State whose communities play host to cocoa farmers and the state government over plans to eject farmers from their plots.

The host communities fear that the Bassey Out government is planning to revocate the licences issued to farmers by the Ben Ayade administration. According to the Chairman of the Crisis Management Committee of Mbube blocks of Clans Ntufam Moses in Calabar at the weekend, about 1,415 hectares of cocoa farmlands out of 4,552 hectares were allocated to farmers, leaving about 3,137 hectares unallocated.

He appealed to the governor that instead of withdrawing the arrangements made by the former administration, the remaining hectares of farmlands should be used by the government. He said: “Statistics revealed that 1,415 hectares were allocated out of a total of approximately 4,552 hectares.

Government can still make use of the remaining 3,137 hectares to avoid crisis outbreaks within the host communities. “From what we gathered, it was from the allocation of the 1,414 hectares as a way to execute the court’s consent Judgement by past administration that up to N30 million was lodged into the state government’s account by the immediate past administration.”