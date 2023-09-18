Cross Emerges First BBNaija All-Stars Finalist

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Ikechukwu Sunday Okonkwo, popularly known as Cross has secured his place as the first finalist of this All-Stars season.

Cross who is currently serving as the Head of the House, chose to secure immunity by using Moneypoint coins, the official currency within the House, on Sunday.

To achieve this, he made a bargain of Neo’s Moneypoint coins for a sum of N3 million and acquired Omashola’s coins for N1 million. Additionally, Pere and Alex generously offered him their coins for free, allowing him to complete the transaction.

After securing their coins, adding to his own coin, he was able to purchase immunity and as a result of this strategic move, Cross has guaranteed himself protection from potential eviction in the ninth week, automatically securing a spot in the final.

However, Biggie has now declared Moneypoint coins invalid within the House, adding that housemates with unused coins will no longer be able to make purchases or transactions using them moving forward.