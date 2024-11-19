Cross-Crew Operations Exposes Aviation Underbelly

Share

The timely intervention of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to nip in the bud the practice by pilots flying for multiple airlines at the same time is commendable.

The Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo’s threat to stop the practice shows his frustration with the prevalence of the dangerous practice in the country’s aviation industry.

It equally shows that the practice may have been on for a very long time. Many of the pilots engaged in it are said to be motivated by the huge financial consideration at the expense of a period that they should have used to rest before their next flight.

Not a few have put the risk for pilots to engage in multiple flight operations for many airlines as dangerous and one that puts the lives of their passengers at risk.

Breach of contract

Apart from a severe breach of contract, some pilots also break international safety rules that impose strict regulatory constraints regarding duty times and rest periods to ensure passenger and crew safety.

As per international standards, it is recommended that for standard operations, this cumulative flight duty period not exceed 10 hours within 24 hours. Standard operations include multiple flight segments and day or night flying.

Cross-crew operations involve pilots performing flights for more than one airline increases safety risks due to differing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and training requirements.

Following recent NCAA surveillance, this directive, effective from November 11, 2024, addresses findings that pilots have operated flights for multiple airlines without authorised consideration.

This unauthorised practice, known as “pilot sharing,” relies on simulator proficiency checks and endorsements to justify work across multiple carriers.

When pilots work for multiple airlines, they bypass these tailored protocols, risking compliance and safety standards within each airline. By disregarding distinct operator requirements, cross-crew operations violate regulatory mandates and potentially endanger lives.

Najomo emphasised that the NCAA would enforce strict measures against any airline or licensed pilot violating this directive’s terms.

Sanctions under Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations will apply, as the NCAA seeks to preserve the industry’s regulatory integrity.

In other climes

Airline pilots have a lot of responsibilities, given the number of lives they have in their hands.

This is why aviation is so heavily regulated, to ensure that pilots only fly so many hours and have a minimum amount of rest between trips. This practice is not limited to Nigeria alone.

There is a celebrated case of reports on one “entrepreneurial” pilot who seemed to find a way to work for two airlines at once, without the other airline knowing about it.

Specifically, the pilot reportedly worked for both KM Malta Airlines and Virgin Atlantic at the same time (with the former being Malta’s new state-owned airlines replacing Air Malta).

The woman had reportedly been flying as a first officer for both airlines since at least December 2023, until she was caught in May 2024. She was caught “by chance” flying for Virgin Atlantic, while also being a pilot for KM Malta Airlines.

So rather than observing the minimum required rest periods, the Malta-based pilot would fly to London on her days off, and work trips for Virgin Atlantic. Virgin Atlantic reportedly dismissed the pilot on the spot when the company found out what she was doing.

Meanwhile, KM Malta Airlines initially suspended her, only to reinstate her a short while later. Many pilots at KM Malta Airlines are reportedly furious that she hasn’t been terminated, given her clear violation of safety guidelines.

To state the obvious, pilots have a maximum number of hours that they can work for good reason, and pilots aren’t supposed to work for two airlines, since there’s no way to safely manage rest in a situation like that.

The part of this story that surprises people the most is how this pilot was able to manage her schedule with each airline so that there were no conflicting flights on her rosters. Presumably, she wasn’t very senior with both airlines, since this can only go on for so long.

ICAO’s rule

According to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the definition of a rest period requires that flight or cabin crew members be relieved of all duties to recover from fatigue.

How this recovery is achieved is the responsibility of the flight or cabin crew member. Extended rest periods should be given regularly. Rest periods should not include standby if the conditions of the standby would not enable flight and cabin crew members to recover from fatigue.

Suitable accommodation on the ground is required at places where rest periods are taken to allow effective recovery. Typically, a junior at an airline don’t have much control over his schedule, and can’t easily choose all his days off.

So it seems like a miracle that she could for several months schedule her flying so that there was no overlap. Did she just do a lot of trip trading with other pilots, or how exactly did that work?

One can’t help but wonder if she was planning on sustaining this long term (which seems unrealistic), or if she was thinking of moving from one airline to the other, but was waiting on something before quitting at one of the airlines.

Keep in mind that there were some major changes at Malta’s national carrier recently, as Air Malta was replaced by KM Malta Airlines.

Maybe she applied to work at Virgin Atlantic when she wasn’t sure about the future of Malta’s national airline. But then when the airline launched operations, maybe she had second thoughts.

Expert’s view

Reacting to the development, a former Assistant Secretary-General of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), Alhaji Mohammed Tukur, said: “Pilots shouldn’t put the safety of passengers at risk in this way, given the dangers of fatigue.”

Last line

Most pilots take their jobs very seriously. There will always be some bad apples, though, in the case of one European pilot, she chose to violate rules unusually.

