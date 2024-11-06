Cross-Border Transactions: BIS, Central Banks Partner On ‘Project Mandala

Share

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and its central bank partners have successfully demonstrated with Project Mandala that regulatory compliance can be embedded in cross-border transaction protocols.

According to a press release, this experimental project is a collaboration between the BIS Innovation Hub Singapore Centre, the Reserve Bank of Australia, the Bank of Korea, Bank Negara Malaysia and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

The project, which has now reached proof of concept stage, aligns with the G20 priority actions for enhancing cross-border payments, as it has the potential to reduce costs and increase transaction speed, while preserving regulatory compliance.

The statement said: “Regulatory frameworks pertaining to cross-border transactions are essential to the safe and secure operation of the global financial system, but complying with disparate jurisdictional regimes presents challenges that have contributed to increased costs and affected the speed of transactions.

“Project Mandala aims to increase the speed and efficiency of cross-border transactions by automating compliance procedures, enhancing transparency of country-specific policies and providing real-time reporting and monitoring for regulators and supervisors.”

It added: “Project Mandala developed a compliance-bydesign decentralised system that could help streamline cross-border payments by embedding regulatory compliance within a network of financial institutions and central banks.

This decentralised architecture integrates three core components: a peer-topeer messaging system, a rules engine and a proof engine. “It ensures that all necessary compliance checks have been completed before the payment instruction is initiated.

Once all checks have been completed, the Mandala system automatically generates a compliance proof, which can accompany any digital settlement asset or payment instructions across borders.”

Commenting on the project, Maha El Dimachki, Head of the BIS Innovation Hub Singapore Centre, said: “Mandala is pioneering the compliance-bydesign approach to improve cross-border payments without compromising privacy or the integrity of regulatory checks,” said “We are optimistic about the potential of these early results to enhance cross-border payments,” she added.

