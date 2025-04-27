Cross Border Currency Movement: Customs, EFCC, ICPC Decry Low Compliance With Laws

Share

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have expressed worry over low compliance with Nigeria’s laws against cross-border movement of currencies.

To this end, the law enforcement agencies are collaborating to sensitize Bureau De Changes, Chamber of Commerce, Pilgrim Agency and other vital business organisations on the laws binding movement of currencies across borders.

Accordingly, the meeting was called to educate stakeholders on the laws and regulations governing cross-border currency movement, so that the persistent arrests and confiscation of foreign currencies at the airports could be reduced.

Speaking during the sensitization meeting on Saturday in Kano, the Resident Commissioner of ICPC, Ahmed Mohammad Wada, emphasized that the goal of the anti-graft agency is not to hunt individuals but to sensitize the public and stakeholders on the laws governing currency movement.

He noted that Nigeria falls under the green list of countries, which is a great development and urged Nigerians to abide by the extant laws.

“It’s not the aim of the agencies to hunt anybody but to sensitize the public and stakeholders on the laws against movement of currencies across borders.”

The EFCC Zonal Commander, Ibrahim Shazali, stated that the programme is aimed at tackling the menace of illegal cash transactions across borders within the country.

“We are gathered here today to address a matter of national significance: “the legal frameworks governing the movement of cash across Nigeria’s borders”. As key actors in the financial ecosystem, BDC operators and other stakeholders like the airport authorities, travel agencies, pilgrim board play a pivotal role in ensuring adherence to these laws. However, gaps in compliance have posed risks to our economy, enabling illicit financial flows, money laundering, and terrorism financing.

“This event is not merely a seminar—it is a call to action. The NCS, ICPC, and EFCC have united to clarify your obligations under the laws such as the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, the Foreign Exchange (Monitoring and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, and the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Guidelines.”

Shazali hints that these laws mandate declarations for cash movements exceeding $10,000 (or its equivalent) and impose severe penalties for violations, including asset forfeiture and prosecution,” he said.

To the BDCs, he said; “You are not just businesses; you are gatekeepers of Nigeria’s financial security. Your compliance ensures that legitimate trade thrives while criminal elements are shut out. The EFCC, ICPC, and NCS are here to support you—through guidance, transparency, and robust enforcement against bad actors.”

Shazali emphasized that the laws were put in place to regulate cash declaration before movement, which is geared towards tackling money laundering, saying the sensitization meeting became necessary because “there are so many issues that have to do with ignorance, hence this meeting will pave the way to curtail the problem of illegal cash transaction and movement geared towards achieving the set objectives.”

The Area Controller of Nigeria Customs, Kano Jigawa Command, Dalhatu Abubakar, highlighted the importance of collaboration and innovation in tackling corruption.

He noted that the Customs have intercepted undeclared currencies in Lagos, Kano, and other places, and attributed the problems to ignorance.

“Laws require you to declare the amount of money you are carrying, with the declaration, no caution would be caused.”

Chairman Bureau de Change Kano Alhaji Sani Dada said the sensitization meeting was very timely.

“It is very unfortunate that a lot of currencies were being confiscated from our members at the airports and other places by regulatory agencies due to ignorance, which led then to non-declaration of the currencies they are carrying.”

The meeting attracted participants from various sectors of the financial sector.

Share