Cross-Border Crime: Nigeria Seeks Collaboration With W’African Countries –Minister

The Federal Government has called for collaboration with West African countries and the Sahel region on information and data sharing for effective border control.

Speaking yesterday on the sidelines of the border security summit in London, Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said border loopholes affect all countries in the region.

“There is a need for collaboration between countries within the Sahel and West African sub-regions for better international partnerships and information dissemination,” he said.

“We need more data sharing and better collaborations to make sure we don’t just solve the problem but we stop the problem from happening.

“The major takeaway from this summit is proactiveness and not just being reactive as countries are now more poised to criminalising irregular migration.

“So, this summit is a wonderful one because it brings an opportunity for ministers in border control to make sure we are all able to manage our borders to secure our countries.” The minister said all countries are affected by organised immigration crimes, noting that it requires shared solutions.

“Nigeria has a border control solution because we are not just a destination point,” he said. “We have automated our solutions as there are more measures in place to ensure the borders are secured and to ensure irregular migration is brought to an end.

“We can’t afford to lose the battle before we start it and so we know that with this kind of summit, as a united front, we will effectively combat this menace.”

Tunji-Ojo assured world leaders that Nigeria is committed to strengthening its immigration policies and is working with global partners to tackle transnational crimes such as human trafficking, smuggling and fraud.

