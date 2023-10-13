Cross: BBNaija All-Stars Was toxic…i Contemplated Leaving the House

Former Big Brother Naija All- Stars housemate, Ikechukwu Cross Okonkwo, says he was sad for about three weeks on the reality show. Sharing his experience on the recent episode of the Sabi Radio podcast, Cross said he contemplated leaving due to “fighting, argument, and toxicity” that ensued at the early part of the show.

“Different things had happened over time. Me being in the house. I kinda literally was a bit sad for about three weeks,” he said. “There was a period of time when I actually wanted to go to Big Brother and tell Big Brother that I was done. I really wanna leave the house.

The house was dark. Like fighting, argument, toxicity. It was just a different energy that I could not see myself happy. “I could not see myself really doing much. And it was just like a lot of strong strong energy and it was just deeming myself. I could not be myself.

And I remember my sister telling me ‘Do you really wanna go for this thing? Do you wanna go for this thing?’ “Right before then, there was a little bit of a situation that happened in the political space. And that thing. And I know why I really really come down. It affected me.

“So carrying all those things into the house. And you are still depending on the people to show you love and whatnot. You can understand that I really had a very big disadvantage. Everything that made me feel some certain kind of way. Cross was the first of six finalists to be evicted from this year’s reality TV show. Ilebaye Odiniya, however, took home the grand prize of 120 million naira.