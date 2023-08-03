Cross Apologies To Ilebaye Over Her Fight With Angel (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Cross has tendered a heartfelt apology to Ilebaye following her fight with Angel yesterday evening.

It would be recalled that after the Guinness task Presentation in a viral video that surfaced online, Ilebaye and Cross could be seen locking lips passionately in the bathroom as she joined Cross to shower in the same bathroom.

Few minutes after the lovey-dovey moment between the two, Ilebaye and Angel got into a heated argument which almost ended up in a physical fight on Wednesday night.

However Fast forward to the next day, which happens to be on Thursday, Cross who happens to be a close friend of Angel tendered an apology to Ilebay, saying he knows Angel fought her because they kissed and not because she peeled her leg paints inside her luggage.

