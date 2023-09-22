Crop Protection Chemical Market to Hit $106.7BN by 2031

According to a new report by expert market research titled, “crop protection chemicals market share, size, analysis, report and forecast 2021-2031,” the crop protection chemical market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7 percent or $106.7 billion till 2031. Aided by the escalating need for high-quality crop yield and the expanding use of these chemicals in various agricultural practices, the market is expected to grow significantly by 2031.

Crop protection chemicals, commonly referred to as pesticides, are substances used to control or manage pests that can damage crops and reduce agricultural yields. These pests can include insects, weeds, fungi, bacteria, and other organisms that can threaten the health and productivity of crops. Crop protection chemicals play a significant role in modern agriculture by helping farmers to enhance their crop yields and ensure food security.

Rising emphasis on improved agricultural crop output to bolster growth. Biological control, the adoption of resistant varieties, and adjustment of cultural practices are all part of an integrated pest management strategy that focuses on long-term pest prevention. The use of a variety of pest control methods as well as detailed knowledge of the pest life cycle and interactions leads in proper pest management with the least amount of risk to human and animal health.

As a result, farmers are gravitating toward such methods since they lessen the environmental dangers connected with insect control. This factor will enable the expansion of the market. Integrated pest control strategies, for example, have enhanced agricultural crop output by 40.14 percent and 26.63 percent in rice and cotton harvests, respectively, according to the Directorate of Plant Protection Quarantine & Storage (India).

According to the study’s findings, global insect pest losses have decreased from 13.6 percent in the post-green revolution era to 10.8 percent at the turn of the century. Pest infestations have decreased as a result of significant changes in agricultural production systems, the use of crop protection agents, and better awareness of field and post-harvest losses as well as essential management measures.

However, the growing pests’ resistance to crop pesticides may hinder market growth. However, in May 2022, Syngenta launched a seed treatment named Victrato. The product targets nem- atodes and significant soil-borne fungi, improving the quality and productivity of various crops like soybeans, corn, cereals, cotton, and rice.