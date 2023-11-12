Crochet Is Luxury Art ‘Cause It Takes Time To Make –Kolade Bolade

Kolade Mayowa Bolade is one of Nigeria’s most recognised Crochet artistes on social media. Kolade, who is the founder of Hooked by Lade, a brand that makes premium crochet handbags, graduated with a Second Class Upper (2.1) in Architecture from the Federal University of Technology Akure, Ondo State. Recently, she showcased her brand at Houston Fashion Fair, in USA. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, Bolade, who hails from Emure-Ekiti, Ekiti State, speaks on how her love for crocheting started and challenges crochet artists face in making masterpiece bags

At what point in your life did you discover making crochet handbags?

The point I discovered making Crochet bags was a few years before I turned it into a brand. Like every other childhood passion, I began developing a passion for crochet bags whenever I saw them on social media. I have been making Crochet since my childhood, and the more I see Crochet bags, the bigger my desire to Crochet. Sometimes, I would save a post, and tell everyone who cared to listen that I would like to do this. God has been so kind. I started crocheting and I have outgrown my imagination, into gaining worldwide acceptance.

Many schools taught crochet and knitting back in secondary school. Did you take it seriously back then?

Actually, my school didn’t teach Crochet and knitting but I learnt it randomly as a child. And you know how children take things when they want to learn. I was practising with anything I saw. I will loosen Cardigans, take the yarns and I will make small purses, as a child. I was making yarns and wool into bags, and my parents were very supportive. They would always purchase yarns for me, even as a child.

What formal training did you take after considering Crocheting as a business?

I would like to say that I had my pockets of training before I took crocheting as a business, and I am still getting trained because of course, I am not where I want to be yet. For instance, when it comes to customer relations, I was a freelancer as a customer relations and I have worked with hundreds of customers. I know things can go south, and I know how to pacify customers. Also in the content- creating aspect, these days, after creating things with your hands, you would have to let the world know and see what you are creating. I am a video editor. I used to freelance as video editor before now.

And then, the other training I usually say I have is that I am an architect. Of course, I studied architecture in school. That was like seven years ago and I still use the knowledge and the principles of architecture, aesthetic, functional stability and structurality. I still apply these principles in every design I make. So, the trainings I got are not just on crocheting alone. Every stage I have been through as a child, as an adult just came together to help in the business.

Were the crochet bags immediately accepted when you debuted? Or were there negative comments from the first customers?

When I started officially, the acceptance was beautiful. The acceptance was in the form of support. When I started, of course, the prices were really high but I knew people were not looking at the price to purchase them. They were looking at the time behind the bag. I am so happy with the support I got when I debuted, not like it c o n v e r t e d into wealth and riches, it came as support from family and close associates, and their acceptance was beautiful, and it meant so much to me.

While growing up, what were your dreams? Did you wish to be a lawyer or doctor like many young people back then?

While growing up, I wanted to be a lawyer because I liked arguing a lot. I was very inquisitive, and then in secondary school, I found myself in science class because I like technical drawing and naturally, I went for architecture. Yes, I did have some wishes of what I wanted to be but I knew one thing for sure e v e n when I finished school, I would not practice architecture. Although I had an architecture-related job for two years, I just knew that architecture was literally not my thing.

Unlike many people who had a long-term plan, I didn’t, though I wanted to do much, I wasn’t sure what it was that I wanted to do. So, I just take each day as it comes, and I aim for the best. But as a young person growing up, I never had anything that I specifically wanted. I studied architecture and I made the best of it, I graduated with a 2.1.

Many say crochet bags are luxury and very expensive, what is the reason it is that pricy?

Crochet generally is a luxury art because each piece takes hours to make and it is sometimes difficult to differentiate the clothes from bags. And that is why I respect every crochet artist, regardless of what you are doing because making a piece actually takes a lot of time and expertise to complete a piece. It is not a piece that if you price it and it’s expensive, you get angry and say let me go and do my own. It is going to take you years to build up to get to that level of expertise.

The materials are usually really pricy but I wouldn’t say that the reason crochet bags are expensive is because of the materials. It’s about the time that goes into them. I wish this interview is on video, so people can see the blisters on my hands. Its not an easy craft. It is because of the time invested into making a piece, the time is invaluable. And I love that people are getting to understand and appreciate it now.

How do you manage the blisters on your hands. Do you use ointment on it daily? Does it hurt all the time?

So, how I managed blisters? Sometimes, I rob ointment but for the most part, I try to take breaks as often as I can. So, at the end of the day, I don’t end up having arthritis of the fingers, which is something that happens to a lot of aged crafters. Once I notice pains or blisters, I just do what I can by applying ointment, and I try to take a break. Tell us 5 qualities crochet handbags have that make them unique from other types of handbags.

I would just say time but time aside, the crochet art itself is invaluable, and I am happy that people are waking up to it. I am happy that people are contacting me to train their children because they see that the craft is coming back and it is coming back much bigger than it used to be. So, if you want to invest a lot of money to purchase leather bags, we are getting to that point where people can invest the same amount to purchase crochet bags.

That implies that we would have to do our own part as crocheters and crafters to always craft quality, so that when those bags are purchased, there are no regrets. I wouldn’t say crochet is so unique from other types of handbags but I will say that if you are crocheting other types of handbags at all, just put in the best, make sure your craftsmanship is impeccable. That way, it stands out. We are still working on crochet bags from the ground to the top, to make it match whatever price it come to.

What are your biggest challenges in making crochet handbags in Nigeria?

I will just say it is the general challenge, exchange rates. When I started, Naria to Dollar was around N300 to $1. Now, it is beyond N1,000, and then the costs of shipping have tripled but what makes the challenges beautiful is trying to overcome it. I always say that challenges are new every morning. It’s one step after another. When there is a challenge, you find a solution is part of what makes you different. My challenge as a business owner is definitely going to be different from the challenge of the other person in another business. Overcoming the challenge is what makes it beautiful.

You train many young people to learn crochet. How serious are younger people to become entrepreneurs?

I think the younger ones are serious and the world is changing. Gone are the days when everyone wanted to be a doctor, an engineer, and a lawyer, and I am not berating those disciplines. A good number of people want to go to entrepreneurship, and I love training children because that was what I did majorly in my NYSC. while I taught geography in the morning, I taught crochet in the evening. Kids are receptive to learning. They learn with open heart and excitement. I would say younger people are so serious to be entrepreneurs, compared to what we used to have in the past.

Working with your peers, especially Gen Zs. What are their biggest challenges?

As a millennial, I would say I see more strength in the GenZs than challenges. That’s because they are creative, they are bold and they are not scared of trying something new. I convert it into a strength, rather than seeing it as a challenge, and at the end of the day, it is good for the company’s growth. It is just something that a lot of employers need to explore better because they are not shy about their opinions.

What is your view about the growth of the Nigerian fashion industry so far?

We are coming up because if you look at the tech industry, you will see spontaneous growth, and that is what is happening in the fashion industry. When one industry begins to boom, a lot of people migrate into that industry, for different purposes. Some, because they want to make money, others want to make certain amount of money. In the fashion industry, especially slow fashion, like the crochet art that takes a lot of time and dedication and hard work, and a lot of people are not running away from it, which is good.

A lot of people are attempting to do better and I see a lot of talented crochet artists on Instagram, and I respect them and I love them. They are not shying away from doing the hard work. We are doing good, especially for people who have been in the fashion industry for years; people that have been designing hand- bags for years. People that have set the precedents before us and I believe that those coming after us will also do great.

You recently featured at the Houston fashion fair, how was the reception for your brand?

The reception was beautiful and it blew my mind. People could relate to the brand there in America. You would see people walk up to the stands and say ‘Oh I know this brand from Tik- Tok or Instagram’. And they expressed their love, and it goes to show that it is not just an online brand, it has its own physical presence. So, it further gave me the much proof that we are established worldwide, and it got everybody smiling. I want to thank Feldeity Bank for opportunity of exposing Nigerian brands the international market.