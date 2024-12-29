Share

Croatians will on Sunday held to the polling units to appoint their President as the country set to hold its Presidential election.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the incumbent President, Zoran Milanovic is leading the race in opinion polls.

The outspoken leader, known for his sharp rhetoric and liberal stance, is backed by 37% of the electorate, according to a Friday survey.

His primary challenger is Dragan Primorac, supported by the conservative Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), who garnered 20% in the same poll.

The election is unlikely to produce an outright winner, as no candidate is projected to secure more than 50% of the vote.

A runoff between the top two contenders is expected in two weeks.

Despite the largely ceremonial nature of the presidency, many view the office as crucial for maintaining a political balance in Croatia, a European Union and NATO member state.

The HDZ party has dominated governance since the country gained independence in 1991.

Zoran Milanovic, 58, a former prime minister and member of the Social Democrats (SDP), has been a prominent figure in Croatian politics for nearly two decades.

Elected president in 2020, he campaigned on promises of tolerance and liberal reforms.

However, his tenure has been marked by attacks on political opponents and EU officials, often delivered in a populist tone.

Dragan Primorac, Milanovic’s key rival, has faced criticism from the incumbent, who labeled him as “boring” and “fake as a 13-euro note.”

Despite the hostility, Primorac’s support reflects dissatisfaction with current economic challenges, including high inflation, corruption, and labor shortages.

As voters cast their ballots, opinions remain divided.

“The president is the last barrier to preventing all power from falling into HDZ’s hands,” said Nenad Horvat, a salesman in his 40s.

Meanwhile, others like Davor Kallay, an unemployed citizen, expressed skepticism about the elections bringing meaningful change to address inflation or wage concerns.

The president commands Croatia’s armed forces and plays a role in shaping foreign policy.

While the position has limited powers, it remains a symbol of balance in the country’s governance.

