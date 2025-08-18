CRK Teaching: NSCIA Commends Radda, Urges Others To Follow Suit

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has commended the acts of justice, fairness and inclusivity-all of which mirror the eternal precepts of Islamexhibited by Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umar Radda, through the reintroduction of Christian Religious Studies in primary and secondary schools across the state.

NSCIA’s Secretary General, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, said: “his development is worthy of commendation, especially as it conforms, once again, to the Islamic principles of equity, fairness, and justice. “It is common knowledge that the religion of Islam condemns the persecution of the minority in its totality.

“During the first century of Islamic suzerainty over Arabia, Prophet Muhammad (SAW) emphasised the rights of the minority regarding freedom of belief and worship and strove to ensure that they were not only protected, but also safeguarded against persecution.”

The statement added that “While the NSCIA is unequivocally in support of the teaching of Christian Religious Studies in Muslim-dominated states, it however calls for reciprocity in Christian-dominated parts of the federation.

“The Council therefore urges the Governors of the South Eastern, South Southern and some South Western states, where the teaching of Islamic Religious Studies (IRS) is prohibited, to learn from the good example of Governor Radda.”