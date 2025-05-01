C’Rivers Speaker Lauds Worker’s Contribution To Nation Growth

Share

The Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Elvert Ayambem, on Thursday, commended workers across all sectors for their dedication, resilience, and priceless contributions to the growth and stability of the state and the nation.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Matthew Okache, the speaker emphasized that the labor force remains the backbone of societal development, acknowledging the daily sacrifices of civil servants, health professionals, teachers, traders, farmers, security personnel, and artisans.

Ayambem called on workers across the state to continue supporting the administration of the state governor, Bassey Otu, whose “People First” agenda is focused on the welfare and empowerment of the workforce.

READ ALSO

He noted that their commitment was central to the functioning of the economy and the well-being of citizens.

The statement reads, “May 1st is a moment to recognise and appreciate the men and women whose labour drives the engine of our economy and sustains the daily life of our state and nation. Your sacrifices, commitment, and hard work are the foundation of our progress as a people.

“As Speaker, I remain committed to advancing legislation that improves working conditions, protects workers’ rights, and enhances the livelihoods of all Cross Riverians. Together with my colleagues, we will continue to support initiatives that align with our people’s aspirations.

“On this special day, I salute every worker in Cross River State and beyond. May your efforts never go in vain. Happy Workers’ Day!

“This government remains steadfast in ensuring that labour is respected, rewarded, and protected,” Ayambem stated,” he said.

Share