C’River Youth Leader Who Trekked For Jarigbe Arrives Abuja

A prominent youth leader in Cross River North Senatorial District, Aruku Richard Monkom, who embarked on a 474.9km long trek from the State in honour of Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe arrived in Abuja on Saturday morning after five days.

The young Monkom, who flagged off his marathon walk at Federal Government College, Obudu on March 19, arrived in Abuja at about 11.45 am.

On his arrival in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the youth leader was welcomed by Senator Jarigbe and other supporters, who gathered to receive him.

Speaking on his experience, the youth leader said: “I trekked day and night and I thank God that I was able to make it hereafter. And I embarked on the long walk as my only way to appreciate the quality representation our distinguished Senator has given the Cross River North in the Senate.”

“I did a video of myself in every popular location on my way down here starting from the Federal Government College Obudu, down to Makurdi, Akwanga, Keffi, Mararaba and finally Abuja.

Monkom who is the Coordinator of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Movement in Cross River, told journalists that he was in Abuja to present the award to Senator Jarigbe and to encourage him to continue with his good work for the zone.

He said: “I have only met distinguished Senator Jarigbe once and this is my first time of coming closer to him and embarking on the long walk was the only way I felt I could honour him for standing with our people.”

According to him, the lawmaker has become a model for everyone in the society due to his stand-out legislative performance, which is basically on human capital and infrastructural development in the zone.

Speaking when he received the youth leader and other youths in his official home, Senator Jarigbe thanked Mr Monkom for his amazing show of solidarity.

Jarigbe who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Gas, said that the action of the youth leader would spur him into more work for his people.