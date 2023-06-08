C’River: Women To Get Equal Opportunity In Otu’s Govt

The Cross River State Governor, Prince Bassey Otu has assured women in the state of fairness and equity in his appointments.

The Governor disclosed this in Calabar when a socio-political organization, Team Mma-Adiaha, hosted him and his wife, Mrs Eyoanwan Otu, at a post-election reception.

Otu said: “I know that as we have started here, the sky is not even going to be the limit. Don’t despair. They talk about 50%, we don’t know how it will be, but I can assure you it might be more than that.

“I believe that the women have shown their strength and in order to recognize, strengthen and encourage them, we must appreciate the level of hard work which they have put in handsomely.

“Be rest assured that there will be more than enough for everybody. All we are begging at the moment is please, exercise some patience.”

Continuing, he said, “People are talking about employment, appointments and so on, but I assure you that there’s going to be something magical which I am unveiling that will transform the socio-economic status of our people soon.”

He became emotional when he stated: “Ladies and gentlemen, these are the ladies who took the election to the next level in Cross River State. We have here women who displayed uncommon bravery and it was through their catalytic demonstration that made us to be where we are today.

“I believe that this is the first time women have shown such energy in our election, and it’s not surprising because this is the first time we have Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) on display and it is very clear that without women you cannot win BVAS.

Speaking further, he explained that “there is very great expectation from Cross Riverians and we must not fail them. This is the first occasion we are having in this hall that I’m attending as the Governor of Cross River State and I’m so happy that this occasion was arranged by women because even the Bible recognizes that in its postulation that, ‘blessed art thou among women.’’

Wife of the Governor, Rev (Mrs.) Eyoanwan Bassey Otu, who was visibly excited by the women’s group for hosting them, praised the women for the honour accorded them and promised to ensure that women have fair representation in the administration.

She said, “Your Excellency, the women said you promised them 50 per cent inclusion in your administration, you know I will not allow you to rest till you fulfil that to us. I know you are a good man, kind-hearted, with a beautiful soul and you always honour your words and I am confident that you will keep to your promise and do even more for our women because a deal is a deal.”

The coordinator of the group, Mrs Uduak Efem, disclosed that the group came into existence over a year ago to mobilize women across the 18 local government areas to support the ambition of Sen. Otu, even as she expressed excitement that their support led to the dream coming true.