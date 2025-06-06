C’River: Why We Bought Fire Fighting Truck For Ikom, CAN Tells Otu

Share

Chairman of Cross River State Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has revealed reason why the Association bought fire fighting truck for Ikom Local Government Area in Central Cross River.

Chairman of the state (CAN), Pascal Kejie-Bobua, said the Association bought the truck to take care of incessant fire outbreak in the commercial town of Ikom.

Speaking on a visit to Governor Bassey Edet Otu on Friday, he stressed that the truck will assist in tackling the frequent fire outbreaks in the area, which often result in significant property damage.

Kejie-Bobua stated that the firefighting truck will provide much-needed emergency services to the community.

He noted that Ikom Local Government Area has experienced numerous fire outbreaks over the years, causing substantial losses of property, bringing abject poverty fire victims.

He stressed that each time residents of the area witnessed fire out break, the fire usually destroys property worth millions of naira without any firefighting equipment, among others to tackle or extinguished the fire.

“Any one conversant with happenings around IKom local Government area, will attest to the fact that there had been several fire outbreaks in the last one decade where shops and houses are razed down due to lack of fire fighting equipment.

“We had instances where fire breaks out around Ikom main market and no fire fighting equipment to tackle or extinguish the fire leaving the market traders at their own peril.

“This is why we saw the need to go for the firefighting equipment and nothing else.” the chairman maintained.

Reacting the state governor expressed joy and his appreciation for the visit and lauded the Association’s contributions towards development of the state and the nation at large.

He assured the CAN stakeholders of his administration’s willingness to partner the association in moving the state forward, noting that with collaboration, a lot can be archived as team work remains the surest way to achieve success.

Share